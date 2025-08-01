Love Island first look sees fiery Meg confront Yas about her connection with Dejon

Meg and Yas speak about Dejon. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Meg isn't holding back as she wants to get to the bottom of Dejon's connection with Yas on Love Island.

The Love Island first look for Friday August 1 sees Meg confront Yasmin after her connection with Dejon was revealed last night.

The revelations from the ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ challenge has left some Islanders with unanswered questions. Meg is left frustrated with Dejon choosing Yas, and Jamie is confused after finding out Yas initially wrote Dejon.

But it isn’t until the next day that Meg finds out about Yas initially writing Dejon on her board. After Megan reveals this to Meg, Meg says, “There’s definitely something there.”

It isn’t long before Meg pulls Yas for a chat at the fire pit. Meg says, “I’ve heard through the grapevine that you got the question wrong and D’s name was written on the board. I wanted you to explain it because in challenges and stuff, everyone’s always got a bad word to say about D. So, for you then to write him on the board, it was like ‘what’s this about’? Am I missing something?”

Yas and Meg chat about the awkward challenge. Picture: ITV

Later on Harry receives a text which reads, “Islanders. Tonight each couple will have a special date in the Villa. Boys, it’s time to head out and prepare for a date to remember! #ClosedOffCuteness”

The boys head out of the Villa as they prepare for their big dates tonight. The boys each pick up presents for their girls. Will the girls be impressed by the boys' efforts?

The boys are back at the Villa and waste no time in preparing for date night - cooking up a storm while the girls get glammed up for the evening.

The boy plan a date for the girls. Picture: ITV

With the Final in sight, each couple reflects on their Love Island journey. Sparks are flying between the Islanders and love is definitely in the air, but it appears tensions are still simmering for one couple.

Speaking to Dejon, Meg reveals her latest exchange with Yas.

A disagreement ensues with Dejon saying, “I can’t believe these are our final days and we’re arguing over Yas - change the topic.”

Meg says, “You’re still not getting where I’m coming from.”

Dejon responds, “Where are you coming from? What is your point?”

Can Meg and Dejon push past the fallout and get back on track?

Dejon and Meg chat about his connection with Yas. Picture: ITV

The Islanders are enjoying their dates when an unexpected text sees the atmosphere shift.

Toni receives the text which reads, “Islanders. The public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The couple with the fewest votes and therefore dumped from the island tonight is….”

Another Islander receives a text which reveals which couple have been dumped. But who will say goodbye to the Villa tonight?