Love Island first look sees emotions run high with final speeches. Picture: itv

By Alice Dear

As Love Island 2025 comes to an end, the finalists reflect on their time in the villa.

Love Island 2025 has been explosive from start to end - and now all there's left to do is crown the winners during the live final.

The episode on Monday (August 4) will be hosted by Maya Jama from the villa, we will also get to see what Angel and Ty, Yasmin and Jamie, Shakira and Harry and Toni and Cach got up to during their final hours.

In the first look, we see the girls taker charge over breakfast for the boys, the finalists getting dressed up for a final dinner party and declarations of love for one another.

Here's everything to expect from tonight's episode:

The girls decide to switch the roles

The final day in the Love Island villa begins with a gesture of appreciation from the girls, as the remaining couples prepare to say goodbye to the experience that has brought them together over the past several weeks.

"Guys, you've done so much for us," says Toni: "Ladies, I think it’s time we return the favour. Breakfast is on us today." The women then head outside to prepare a morning meal for their partners, setting a positive and reflective tone for the day.

As the Islanders enjoy breakfast in the garden, conversation turns to their journeys in the villa - revisiting the challenges, milestones, and relationships that have taken shape.

Later in the day, Shakira receives a text message announcing the evening’s plans: "Islanders. Tonight you will have a very special finalists’ dinner. #FinalFeels #OneLastEvening."

The finalists enjoy a dinner party

That evening, the boys get dressed in formal attire, gather in the garden to await the arrival of their partners. The girls soon join them, each making a stylish entrance ahead of their final dinner in the villa.

Throughout the evening, the couples exchange reflections on their time together.

The finalists share declarations of love

Toni tells Cach: "The way you treat me has made this whole experience worth it. Everyone’s seen how happy you make me. I’m really thankful to be here with you."

Cach responds: "Our journey’s been a rollercoaster, and I’m grateful for every moment. You make me feel very comfortable here. I don’t think I could’ve done it with anyone else."

Angel says to Ty: "You’re thoughtful, you make me laugh, and I also fancy the pants off you. I couldn’t be happier."

Ty replies: "You came at the perfect time. You’re everything I look for in a girl. I feel like I am really falling for you."

Yas tells Jamie: "From the moment I meet you, I feel like I’m either in for trouble or in for the long-haul. You get me completely. I’m genuinely appreciative of everything you’ve done for me."

Jamie says: "From our first conversation, I know you’re the girl I want to spend my time with in here."

Speaking to Harry, Shakira says: "Watching everything unfold without you is hard because I feel so strongly about you. It’s been a great final week, and I’m looking forward to what’s next."

Harry responds: "I come in here expecting fun, but finding you in a villa in Mallorca is not on my bingo card this summer. I do regret not saying how I felt sooner, but I’ve known for a while that this is more than surface-level."

As the evening wraps up, the four finalist couples celebrate how far they’ve come by jumping into the pool together - bringing their final day in the villa to a joyful close as they prepare for the upcoming finale.