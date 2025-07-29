Love Island first look sees fiery drama as the girls clash during challenge

Love Island first look sees drama amongst the girls. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After squashing their beef days earlier, it looks like harmony in the Love Island villa is over as old issues are brought up once again.

The Love Island first look for Tuesday July 29 sees Helena's family confront Harry and more tensions rise between the girls.

Islanders’ family and friends continue to arrive at the Villa. Next up is Angel’s mum Michelle and sister Elysia alongside Ty’s mum Linda and sister Jet.

Reuniting with their families, Angel’s mum says to her, “I’m so glad you swerved Harry.”

Speaking about her being coupled up with Ty, Angel’s mum asks, “Is it too early to invite him for Sunday dinner?”

Angel and Ty's family have met. Picture: ITV

Conor’s cousins Cian and Dara arrive at the Villa, alongside Megan’s mum Alison and aunty Gillian.

Dara says to Conor, “Your mum was asking for you. She’s been watching every single episode.”

Conor replies, “Has she? She told me she wasn’t watching so I’ve been acting like she wasn’t watching!”

Both families soon come together and Megan’s mum Alison says, “You come all the way to Love Island and meet someone Irish.”

Conor’s cousin jokes, “20 minutes over the road you could’ve went!”

Megan’s mum says, “I’m happy. You look very, very happy.”

Conor's family revealed all about his connection with Megan. Picture: ITV

Finally, Helena’s mum Jasmine and dad Phil enter the Villa followed by Blu’s mum Jeni and dad Reza. Helena becomes emotional as she is reunited with her parents.

Referencing her relationship with Harry, Helena’s dad Phil asks her, “Is it the real deal what’s being going on?”

Helena replies, “From my end, it was so genuine and so real.”

Helena’s mum Jasmine comforts her and says, “Helena, you’re a winner.”

Helena replies, “He’s not the prize.”

Meanwhile, Blu’s mum Jeni and dad Reza reflect on his experience since returning to the Villa. Reza jokes, “You got rejected twice.”

Jeni replies, “You got pied!”

Harry soon approaches Helena and her parents. Helena’s dad Phil says, “Ah the man himself.”

Harry says, “I just wanted to come and say to you both in person - I apologise for a lot of my behaviour towards your daughter.”

Helena discusses Harry with her family. Picture: ITV

Following the reunion within their family and friends, Cach senses something is on Toni’s mind and says, “What’s wrong?”

Toni says, “I don’t know. Bad vibes today.”

Cach says, “From who?”

Toni replies, “Your brother and sister - they don’t like me.”

Cach says, “Toni, it’s not that they don’t like you." But will the pair be able to work through their issues?

Toni and Cach talk about their families. Picture: ITV

Later Dejon says to Meg, “Shall we go for a chat? Shall we go to the terrace?” Speaking on the terrace to Meg, Dejon says, “I need to get this off my chest and say it to you.”

He adds, “For a while now I’ve been feeling this way about you. My heart does feel so safe with you. I feel like I can trust you 100%. Speaking to my mum today was good reassurance to what I already knew.”

“The past few days, probably even longer, I’ve had this feeling when I look at you. The feeling comes but saying it has been hard for me as it’s such a big thing.”

What does Dejon have to tell Meg? And how will she react to his declaration?

Meg and Dejon share a special moment together. Picture: ITV

Yas receives a text which reads, “Islanders. It’s time to reveal what you really think of each other in today’s challenge, couple goals! #SmilingButJudging #StandOnBusiness”

Hosted by Meg and Dejon, today’s game sees the pair read out questions which the Islanders will all answer in their couples as they select which couple they believe it applies to most.

When the Islanders are asked the question, “Which couple would you not want to go on a city break with?” Blu and Helena choose Harry and Shakira. Blu says, “We went with Harry and Shakira. I think we all know the reason why - Harry might want to wife swap again.”

Harry isn’t happy with Blu’s comments and says to him, “You’re better than that.”

The challenge causes a stir. Picture: ITV

But when the Islanders answer “Which couple is most fake?”, the mood turns even more sour.

Harry and Shakira choose Blu and Helena. When giving their reasons, Helena interjects, “That’s a cop out mate.”

Harry says, “Hold on. Blu - after the conversation we had this morning and for you to say you don’t want to go on a break because I’m going to wife swap, I think it is extremely fake.”

Blu says, “You’ve done it five times.”

When it comes to Toni and Cach’s answers, Toni says, “We’ve gone with Meg and Dejon. I feel like every time there is an argument between us you love to throw out ‘I thought we were friends’ - I feel like there have been many situations where you two have not been friends to me.”

Meg and Dejon choose Shakira and Harry. Meg says, “I feel like Shakira, you’ve made some very hurtful comments to me that we’re not very nice and I’ve always been there for you.”

Shakira is left less than impressed and says to Harry, “The gloves are off now.”