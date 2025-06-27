Love Island first look: Helena and Harrison sneak off to the hideaway as Toni watches on

Love Island first look has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The Love Island first look for June 27 2025 shows drama between Toni, Helena and Harrison as Yasmin moves on to Giorgio.

Love Island first look for Friday June 27 shows a shock hideaway visit for Harrison and Helena, whilst things heat up between Yasmin and Giorgio.

After bringing Giorgio back from the sleepover, it looks like Helena's connection with him isn't as strong as the one she has with Harrison. Helena tells Harrison where her head is at with Giorgio, saying: "He’s not my type…he’s just very serious all the time."

Harrison asks: "You don’t want to rip his clothes off him?”, she tells him: “Not at all.” Later that evening, after calling it quits with Giorgio, Helena and Harrison head to the Hideaway Terrace as Toni watches.

Inside the Hideaway Terrace, Harrison tells Helena: “We could be in trouble after tonight.” She tells him: “It’s the risk you’ve got to take sometimes.”

Helena and Harrison grow closer. Picture: ITV

They return to the Garden to much anticipation. After filling the boys in, Harrison and Toni talk at the Firepit. She tells him: “We just went on a f****** date yesterday and you’re already going to the Hideaway with another girl.”

Following the exchange, Shakira gives Harrison a piece of her mind about his behaviour, saying: "I don’t know what planet you’re on, you’ve obviously upset the girl, you know what reaction it was going to have…"

Harrison replies: "I went to the Hideaway… it’s not that deep. I was thinking in the moment."

Shakira says: "You weren’t thinking at all Harrison."

Harrison and Shakira butt heads. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere things between Yasmin and Ben are officially done with Yasmin telling Conor, Megan, Shakira, and Toni about their heated exchange with Ben, saying: "He said I've come out of my shell because of him, he said people only like you in here because of me."

Meanwhile in the kitchen, Ben tells Remell: “Before she got with me, she [Yasmin] was a nobody.”

The next day on the Terrace, Yasmin tells Toni: “Ben's head is as big as Majorca.” She later pulls Giorgio for a chat by the Firepit where he tells Yasmin: “You surprised me the most when I came in and I think this could be the first chat of many.”

She replies: “I like you and I think you have a good vibe.” He says: “I think you’ve got incredible posture… but you’re lovely as well."

Yasmin and Giorgio flirt on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Later that evening the Islanders receive a text telling them to gather around the firepit immediately, where the results of the public vote will be revealed.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX