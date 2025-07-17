Love Island first look sees Harry declare his love for Emma as they rekindle romance

Harry declares his love for Emma. Picture: itv

By Alice Dear

Harry and Emma rekindle an old romance, Harrison is caught out by Toni while flirting with Lauren, and a public ranking game causes chaos for one couple.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry declares his love for Emma

Despite being coupled-up with Helena, Harry decides to pull his ex, Emma, for a chat where they talk about rekindling their relationship.

Harry asks: "Would you have gone to the Hideaway with me last night?" to which she replies: "You’re getting bored and you’re looking to stir the pot."

The pair reflect on how little time is left on the show, and Emma hints at a reunion between the pair, teasing: "I think people would love to see…" - Harry appears to understand what she is hinting at.

"Play ball," Emma tells Harry, before going on to share her opinion on his relationship with Helena.

"I don’t think people see you and her as the real deal… no one really sees you as end game or that you’re going to work on the outside… Everyone thinks you’ve taken the path of least resistance because perhaps you don’t feel like you can step up to the ones you really want."

Harry responds to her: "I can’t compare anyone to you, of course I love you, I’m going to always have love for you. We’ve known each other for a very long time."

"Did we really come on Love Island to get back together?" he questions - but does this mean she'll give him a second chance?

Emma and Harry discuss getting back together. Picture: itv

Toni has questions for Harrison

Later in the day, Toni gets wind of the fact that Harrison had been flirting with Lauren in the bathroom - despite calling things off with the Casa Amor bombshell to be with Toni.

Speaking to Harrison, an upset Toni confesses: “You’re embarrassing me over and over again," to which harrison replies: “My feelings for Lauren just aren’t going to disappear.”

Toni gets straight to the point, asking “Do you really want to be with me?”

Toni isn't impressed with Harrison's behaviour. Picture: itv

A new game causes drama for one couple

In the afternoon, Harry receives a text message which reads: "Islanders, get ready for a hoedown! Tonight there will be a western party! #SaddleUp #eBay."

During the party, the Love Islanders play a game of Couple of Sorts to see how viewers at home rate their couples.

The Love Island stars enjoy a themed party. Picture: itv

With podiums made of hay bales, the Islanders must choose which couples rank first, second, and third in response to questions like, ‘Which couple is the hottest?’ and ‘Which couple lacks emotional depth?’

There are plenty of disagreements as the couples reveal what they really think of one another, but it's the public's rankings of them which really worry one couple.

This couple - which is yet to be revealed - is put first in many of the categories, but appears baffled by the reasons.