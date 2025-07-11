Love Island first look sees Harry exposed on Movie Night as Helena finds out the shocking truth

11 July 2025, 12:39

Movie Night on Love Island will show the Islanders what they've missed
Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Movie Night is upon us and the Love Island stars aren't holding back...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island first look for Friday July 11 sees fiery arguments aplenty as Movie Night is set to rock the villa.

After Harrison’s cheeky flirting with Toni the night before - despite choosing to bring Lauren back from Casa Amor - Shakira steps in to defend her friend, pulling Harrison up on his mixed signals.

She tells him off for leaving the door open, saying: “In front of the Firepit you were giving it big ‘uns… If you’re all for Lauren, leave Toni be.”

Lauren joins the conversation and Harrison brings her up to speed: “Apparently we’re rubbing it in Tone’s face.”

Shakira speaks to Harrison about his connection with Toni
Picture: ITV

Shakira continues to call Harrison out: “He’s come back and s*** on everything they had… He doesn’t help it by being a wind up.”

Lauren, who is keen to get to the bottom of it all, asks: “Why is he being a wind up?”

Referring to Harrison and Toni’s chat after the recoupling, Shakira says: “They had a conversation afterwards but it was different to what everyone had heard by the Firepit.”

As Lauren presses for answers, Harrison insists that he has already told her everything.

Lauren isn’t convinced: “No you haven’t,” she fires back, and referring to Toni, she adds: “Because she obviously thinks it’s more.”

Harrison chats to Lauren about their connection
Picture: ITV

Second time’s a charm for Dejon as following his conversation with Meg from the previous day, he plots to bring her to the Terrace to continue their discussion.

Enlisting Conor to help him on his mission, Conor asks Meg for a private chat and takes her to the Terrace, where Dejon eagerly awaits her arrival.

Addressing the situation, he starts: “Yesterday, I had a conversation with you about wanting to be exclusive with you but the conversation didn’t go how I wanted it to go...”

“But in a relationship and with love you can’t have fear or pride, so I thought I’d try again and have written some things down…” he continues.

Meg and Dejon talk things through
Picture: ITV

Get ready to grab your popcorn and roll the titles… Movie Night is here.

The Islanders, dressed in their finest Oscar-worthy ensembles, settle into front-row seats, ready to watch the secret antics that have been going on. They make a toast before all the revelations, shock and drama unfolds.

As the tapes are rolled, Islanders are exposed to what has been happening in the Villa. The titles include ‘When Harry Met Helena… Shakira, Yasmin and Rheo’, ‘Good Dejon Hunting’, ‘Free Billykiss’, ‘Shak-Ablanca’ and more.

Tempers flare, tension rises and harsh words are exchanged in what promises to be the most explosive Movie Night ever.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

