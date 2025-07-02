Love Island first look sees Harry choose between Shakira and Helena

2 July 2025, 13:18

Harry makes his feelings clear on Love Island
Harry makes his feelings clear on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The first look for Love Island on Wednesday July 2 shows drama for all the Islanders...

Love Island first look for Wednesday July 2 reveals trouble for Harry and Shakira as well as Toni and Harrison, as Helena continues to cause trouble in their relationships.

After returning from her date with newbie Ryan, Harrison then tells Toni about his kiss with Helena, which goes down like a lead balloon.

He shares: "I was just talking with Helena, we had a little chat and we had one kiss." Toni is not best pleased by this revelation and has a few choice words for Harrison before she walks off, leaving Harrison to reflect on his choices.

The next day is Toni’s birthday, and keen to make amends for the night before, Harrison sets to work in the kitchen to cook up a storm. Preparing eggs sunny side up, complete with a handwritten note and some red roses, he lines up the boys to sing Happy Birthday for Toni as she comes out.

Shakira and Toni are having issues in their relationships
Shakira and Toni are having issues in their relationships. Picture: ITV

But it appears it might be too little, too late, as Toni sits down to enjoy her breakfast, she mockingly uses her fork to knock the roses off their stems.

Speaking to Shakira at the Fire Pit, Toni hashes out a plan to deal with the situation.

As she tells Shakira: “Point 1. - A man who’s for everyone is not a man for me. Point 2 - I did not come all the way here to cry. Point 3 - If you can’t make a decision I’m gonna make it for you.”

With her mind made up, she invites Harrison to the Terrace and tells him: “This is done. You’ve made your bed. Lie in it.”

Toni was left unimpressed by Harrison's breakfast
Toni was left unimpressed by Harrison's breakfast. Picture: ITV

Harrison later confides in Conor about how he’s feeling, confessing: "I’m sad, that actually hit me harder than I thought you know...”

Conor tells him: “It’s probably just a classic case of you don’t know what you have until it’s gone…”

Elsewhere Harry is keen to make amends with Shakira, saying: "I just want to make you happy and add to your life and I don’t feel like I’m doing that now.”

Shakira replies: “I feel like you keep ruining a good thing.” Going on to admit: "There’s two options, and I’m in a pickle.”

Harry lays his cards on the table, telling her: “I’ll be right here. I’m for you, I think you know that…”

Harry tries to win Shakira back
Harry tries to win Shakira back. Picture: ITV

Later two new Bombshells Billykiss and Ryan are told to stand in front of the Firepit as the Islanders await further news...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

