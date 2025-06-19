Love Island first look: Harry and Yasmin sneak off to hideaway

What happens between Yasmin and Harry in the hideaway? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Shea feels humiliated by Yasmin's kisses during a game, Meg pulls back from Dejon over mixed signals, Shakira admits to catching the 'ick' from Ben, and Yasmin and Harry's secretive trip to the hideaway causes more fallouts.

The fallout from the chaotic party continues to ripple through the Love Island villa, as games turn personal, emotions boil over, and couples begin to unravel.

Shea calls out Yasmin for kissing Harry and Dejon

After Yasmin kissed two other boys during a game of beer pong, despite declaring she was "happy in her couple", she pulls Shea for a chat at the firepit to explain herself.

"You make me look like a mug," Shea tells her, clearly frustrated. Yasmin responds: "That wasn't my intention, it was just a game that I felt everyone else was playing way too safe."

But it's not just Yasmin that Shea is annoyed with, he also takes aim at the boys who laughed at him during the game. When Dejon admits to laughing, Shea fires back: "I've been made to look like a bit of a mug and I'm hearing laughing...have some class. I thought we was all boys."

Shea pulls Yasmin up on her behaviour. Picture: ITV

Meg steps back from relationship with Dejon

Elsewhere, Meg and Dejon try to make sense of their relationship. Dejon confronts her over her decision to pick Harrison during a dare involving a sex position.

"You blow my mind, I'm so confused," he tells her: "Your dare was get in a sex position—you could have picked me and you picked Harrison."

Meg replies: "I can pick Harrison 'cause it's a joke." But as the tension lingers, she draws a line: "You told me I'm your number one priority... I don't know where I go from here. I'm taking a big step back."

Meg decides to take a step back from Dejon. Picture: ITV

Ben is giving Shakira the 'ICK'

The next morning, Shakira vents to Toni about her doubts over Ben after their fallout the day before over her conversation with Harrison.

"His presence pi**es me off..." she says. Toni warns her not to rush any decisions, saying: "The ick! He likes to throw this word around, maybe you should. Don’t make any rash decisions."

Harry and Yasmin sneak off to the hideaway

Meanwhile, Helena spends time getting to know new bombshell Harrison and seems intrigued, telling him: "When you had that first chat in the firepit, I was like, 'He's definitely got something about him for a 22-year-old!'"

But all eyes turn to Yasmin and Harry when the pair sneak off to the hideaway terrace. As the Islanders look on in disbelief, Harry and Yasmin dip their feet in the hot tub.

"You're making me wanna take some risks right now, 'cause I did enjoy our kiss," Harry tells her: "I dunno if 30 seconds was enough…" Yasmin responds by saying: "I'm waiting for you to shut the f**k up and kiss me." But do they kiss?

Back in the garden, Tommy tries to get a better view with a sneaky pull-up in the gym. When Yasmin and Harry return, the questions begin. Harry insists: "It was only a chat...no I didn't kiss her."

Meanwhile, Yasmin tells the girls: "We had a good chat, that’s all I'm gonna say."

Yasmin and Harry sneak off to the hideaway together. Picture: ITV

Secrets are revealed during game 'Look Who's Talking'

Later, the Islanders gather at the firepit for a game called 'Look Who's Talking', where they must guess who said each quote read aloud.

The tension between Shakira and Ben ratchets up another level when Shea reads out: "I don't know if the conversation is stimulating for my brain, I'm quite a smart girl." It's confirmed that Shakira said it about Ben while chatting to Harrison.

"I wanted to chat to you about that tonight," Shakira says. Ben responds: "Well, it's an open discussion."

A firepit game leaves the Love Islanders stunned. Picture: ITV

Yasmin then reads out a stinging quote from Ben: "I don't know where she's at, I don't know if she's a respectful girl, I feel like she's a very flirty girl that didn't know her boundaries." Shakira, unimpressed, tells him: "Pipe down."

The drama doesn't stop there. Conor reads out a revealing comment from Dejon about Yasmin that ruffles feathers, while Meg delivers a quote from Harry about the recent re-coupling that sends shockwaves through the group.

When Toni is exposed as the source of a quote about Dejon - "We see a different side of you when she's not breathing down your neck" - she owns it, saying: "It's true. We do. She knows it."

But the biggest moment comes when Remell reads another quote from Harry, reigniting speculation over what really happened between him and Yasmin on the hideaway terrace.