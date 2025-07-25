Love Island first look sees furious Helena confront Harry in tense scenes

25 July 2025, 12:17

Harry is confronted by Helena
Harry is confronted by Helena. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Helena isn't holding back after watching Harry's actions in the Love Island villa.

The Love Island first look sees the fallout from The Grafties as Helena finally confronts Harry on his behaviour.

As the awards show continues, the nominations for Best No Filter Moment and Unfinished Business are unveiled and the revelations raise eyebrows and ruffle feathers for several Islanders.

As the various clips play and they learn the decisions of the public, Dejon admits: “I’m shocked to be honest."

Toni says: "This is messier than Movie Night!"

The Islanders were shocked by the clips
The Islanders were shocked by the clips. Picture: ITV

The tension continues with the Critics’ Choice award, which they find out will be judged by returning OG bombshells Megan and Blu.

There’s one clip that stands out to them, with Megan saying of their winners: “We picked these two people because I think everyone’s faces spoke volumes when the clip was shown, especially how recent it was…”

With even more new information being brought to light, some Islanders are left with big decisions on their hands, and some big conversation to be had.

Megan and Blu give out an award
Megan and Blu give out an award. Picture: ITV

After watching the clips, Conor seeks some answers from Harry in the Den, he starts: “Is it just the thing of, you want what you can’t have?”

Conor questions: “You know by flirting with her [Shakira] what you’re doing, you’re prodding her, what is that for?

“Just think about what you want… You’ll end up with nobody,” he warns.

Conor confronts Harry
Conor confronts Harry. Picture: ITV

Unhappy with Harry's past conversations revealed during The Grafties, Helena confronts him by the Firepit.

Helena says: "I've backed you the whole time I've been in here, and you've failed me every single time.

"This is what you do to people, Harry… You're not taking accountability for what I've had to watch."

Harry replies: "I’m not going back on anything I’ve ever said.”

Helena challenges him: "Why are you even with me? You clearly don’t like me."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

