Love Island first look sees Helena and Harry sneak off to the hideaway

4 July 2025, 14:46

Harry and Helena talk things through in the Hideaway
Harry and Helena talk things through in the Hideaway. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Harry and Helena's romance goes to the next level as they enter the Love Island Hideaway.

Love Island first look for Friday July 4 has been revealed and it's getting tense between Harry, Shakira and Helena as the love triangle heats up.

Following some harsh home truths revealed in the Superman challenge, Shakira’s patience has reached its limit with regards to Harry and Helena’s apparent undeniable chemistry.

She and Harry speak by the Daybeds, where Shakira says: "You said you’ve fully ended it with Helena, [and that] there's nothing there with her… Then all of a sudden Meg stands up, who's Helena's best friend, and says that you're telling two different girls two different things. Something's not adding up there."

Harry replies: “I think that I've been honest with you", however the next day Harry and Helena venture to the Hideaway for some alone time away from prying eyes.

Harry and Helena are growing their connection
Harry and Helena are growing their connection. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere, Dejon seeks to clear the air with Billykiss after their tense exchange during the Superman challenge.

Speaking about the decision in the challenge that he was least dedicated, Dejon says:"It was Yasmin's question to answer and you were getting involved and coming at me telling me that I should close things off with Meg."

Billykiss replies: “No you can explore if you want to, but don’t say it if you’re not actually going to… I feel like you just need to entertain people and feed your ego.”

The pair continue to speak over each other, both struggling to get a word in edgeways to put forward their points of view.

The discussion grows heated as they both try to pledge their case.

The conversation ends with Dejon stating: “Billykiss, I'm not going to keep begging to speak…” and walking away.

Billykiss and Dejon have a chat
Billykiss and Dejon have a chat. Picture: ITV

later Meg receives a text: "Islanders, today there will be a recoupling where the boys will choose which girl they’d like to recouple with."

As the girls stand in front of the Firepit and await their fate, one boy makes his choice with the reasoning: "I don't really know her as well as I should and I think this is a good opportunity to get to know her fully. I find her attractive and over the last few days she’s really changed my opinion of her.”

Later in the evening Katy B joins the Islanders as she performs some of her classic tunes.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

