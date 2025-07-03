Love Island first look: Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

The love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reaches a climax. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The drama in the Love Island villa is only about to get worse as Helena propositions Harry, Dejon comes under-fire and Meg and Billykiss have some stern words.

Love Island's first look at tonight's episode (Thursday, July 3) will see the love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reach a climax as he is propositioned.

Meanwhile, Harrison has decided he made a mistake going after Helena, and attempts to get Toni back with some big promises.

In a game called 'Heroes or villains' tensions rise between some of the islanders and Dejon as they call him out for his behaviour in the villa.

Here's a breakdown of everything to expect from tonight's episode of Love Island.

Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

Following the dumping of Alima and Ryan, Dejon and Harry have a heart-to-heart about his current situation with Shakira and Helena.

Dejon tells Hary: "You and Shakira… I don’t know bro," to which he replies: "You don’t think she’s me?"

"The way you are with Helena, that’s the H I know," Dejon reflected: "But when you two [with Shakira] are together…”

“It’s not the same is it?” Harry interrupts: "It’s not the same banter."

Later, Helena tells Meg and Dejon that she wants to take Harry to the hideaway, which they get very excited about. They then pass the message on to Harry, with Meg simply saying: "Hideaway Helena wants to come out to play."

Harry and Helena later chat in the snug, where he tells her he won't be joining her in the hideaway: "That’s no good tonight...Because I’ve just taken four earfuls and if I go and do that it’s just another earful and it’s not a good sign.”

Helena comments: “You’re trying with her [Shakira] for a reason," to which Harry responds: “I do like her, but obviously there’s always going to be you at the back of my mind.”

In a bid to give himself more time, Harry tells Helena: “I know I’m going to have to make a decision at some point but it isn’t today... just give me like a day.”

Harry opens up to Dejon about Shakira and Helena. Picture: ITV

Harrison wants to get Toni back

After Toni told Harrison that they were "done" following his growing romance with Helena, Harrison has a change of heart and realises what he's lost.

Opening up to her, he asks: “I was wanting to know where your head is at and if you’re willing to give me another chance?”

Toni asks him: “Why should I?” before he adds: “I’m ready to make the decision…”

When Toni asks him if he is going to still get to know Helena, he says no and assures her that what they have is "not worth throwing away". He adds that he is "willing to put in the work" to get her back.

Toni, who is open to seeing what he can do, remarks: “I’ll believe it when I see it...”

Harrison wants to get Toni back. Picture: ITV

A challenge brings drama for Dejon, Meg and Billykiss

In the afternoon, Harry gets a text which reads: "Islanders, it’s time to embrace your inner Lois Lane and Clark Kent as you take part in a very special Superman challenge #CoupleSuperpowers #LookUp."

The aim of the game is for the Islanders to fly through the city, pair up with their Lois Lanes, and then lift and hold a steel girder overhead. While they’re holding it, their partner must grab a newspaper from underneath. Each newspaper has a headline like ‘Superman is Intellectual’ or ‘Superman is Humble’. Together, the pairs then decide which of the male Islanders they think have the most and least of that trait.

Meg and Dejon choose Harry as the least honest and he accepts their decision much to Shakira’s dismay. Shakira wants to understand what is going on and asks Helena to clarify what he's been telling her.

Tensions rise when Yasmin and Gio’s choose Dejon as the least dedicated. She gives her reasoning that he "hasn't dedicated himself to the full experience".

Dejon remarks: “I didn’t know when all of a sudden it’s become a problem wanting one woman," to which Yasmin hit back: "There’s other girls in here like Billykiss who picked you to go on a date because she was obviously attracted to you."

Dejon finds himself in hot water during the challenge. Picture: ITV

Meg is quick to get involved, commenting: “Well he clearly doesn’t want her.” But Billykiss puts things straight by commenting: “Well he didn’t say that.”

“You say you’re open then when she’s not around you don’t act like you’re closed," Billykiss says to Dejon, to which he savagely hits back: "Please Billykiss, is this like your five minutes of TV or what? I don’t understand why you’re still going on.”

It's then Meg and Billykiss' time to share some choice words, which ends with the bombshell telling Dejon: "You don’t want to hear the truth which is why you’re feeling sour.”