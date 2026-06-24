Love Island first look sees Jasmine and Kavan come to blows again over shock accusation

24 June 2026, 16:43

Kavan drops a bombshell in tonight's Love Island as he quizzes Jasmine.
Kavan drops a bombshell in tonight's Love Island as he quizzes Jasmine. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Wednesday night's Love Island first look teases the results of the Heart Rate Challenge – and it sparks some serious drama among the cast.

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Love Island's first look has teased yet another tense argument between Kavan and Jasmine as the fiery couple come to blows again in tonight's explosive episode.

In what has been a smooth love story up until recently, the electrician and his crush are set to clash in an emotional chat after a shock accusation is made.

The teaser clip for Wednesday 24th June shows the boys stripping off for the iconic Heart Rate Challenge, teasing the girls in tiny shorts as they slather baby oil all over their abs.

Lorenzo steps out in a motorbike helmet complete with leather shorts and a biker jacket before getting down and dirty, Simba and Aidan go for gold in slinky metallic shorts, and Tommy barely hides his modesty in a tiny silver thong.

It's the boys' turn to strip off for the Heart Rate Challenge.
It's the boys' turn to strip off for the Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV

But the saucy performances spark problems for some of the Islanders, including Jasmine and Kavan who are left fighting over a mystery man.

"I don't want him, I've told you that," insists Jas as she's confronted by the Kent star.

"I've told you multiple times you're here and I want to be with you.

"It's not fair, like, it's actually not fair how you come at me," she explained.

An upset Kavan replies: "Well maybe this doesn't work then, Jas. Maybe I'm too young, too immature.

"I don't know, maybe I just can't handle your sort of calibre of woman."

Lovebirds Jasmine and Kavan come to blows on Wednesday night.
Lovebirds Jasmine and Kavan come to blows on Wednesday night. Picture: ITV

After watching tonight's teaser on Instagram, Love Island fans were left gutted by the row and pleaded with the pair to sort out their relationship.

"Imma need kav and jasmine to pull through omg😭😭😭," sighed one viewer.

"Kavannnn! We were all rooting for you 🙄😩," said another.

"Jasmine and Kavan my favs ❤️ stop ruining them," begged a third.

While others were happy that cracks were beginning to show and hoped the pair would call it quits after multiple arguments.

"I’m actually so happy kavan is standing up for himself about time already," raged one fan.

While a second said the opposite, writing: "Jasmine deserves better."

Watch tonight's Love Island first look below:

First Look | Heart rates rise, tempers flare and the vote results are in 😬 | Love Island 2026

Meanwhile, the juicy results from the challenge are read out during tonight's show, revealing whose heart rate was raised the most – and by whom.

Will Lola and Sean stay loyal to each other? Has Simba's roving eye returned? And what will Lorenzo's result reveal about who he's really feeling in the villa?

That's before Angelista gets a surprise text asking all Islanders to gather around the firepit immediately.

Angelista receives a dreaded text telling all Islanders to gather round the fire pit.
Angelista receives a dreaded text telling all Islanders to gather round the fire pit. Picture: ITV

"The public have been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy," reads Yasmin.

"Those with the fewest votes will be at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight."

Jasmine admits she's "got a bad feeling," while Priya tells her not to worry as Lorenzo exclaims: "What the f***?"

Two people could be forced to pack their bags during this explosive episode, but we'll have to wait until 9pm to see if anyone is jetting back home.

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