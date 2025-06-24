Love Island first look: Megan and Conor grow closer as Tommy is left furious

24 June 2025, 14:57

The first look for Tuesday June 24 has been revealed
The first look for Tuesday June 24 has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

With the new bombshells causing a stir, no couple is safe in Love Island 2025.

The Love Island first look for Tuesday June 24 shows drama for Remell Mullings and Alima Gagigo as well as Megan Clarke and Tommy Bradley as things heat up in the villa.

Last night viewers saw bombshells Poppy Harrison, Giorgio Russo, Caprice Alexandra and Will Means enter the show as they took Dejon, Helena Ford, Emily Moran and Remell on dates away from their partners.

Now tonight's episode shows things heat up with the newbies as Remell grows closer to Poppy after revealing he wasn't "closed off."

Discussing having best friends of the opposite sex, Poppy tells Remell: "It’s not happening… you’d be occupied with me, you wouldn’t want a girl best friend.”

Remell and Poppy are bonding on Love Island
Remell and Poppy are bonding on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Remell replies: “I haven’t really been occupied in the Villa, so are you saying you could do that for me?”

Elsewhere drama is heating up in the Conor Phillips, Megan and Tommy love triangle as Megan opens up to Shakira Khan about her feelings, which she quickly relays to Harry Cooksley.

She tells him: “With Conor there’s sexual chemistry there, maybe not with Tommy but it’s growing… she [Megan] said maybe if they would’ve been coupled up from day one it would’ve been a bit different…”

Later, Harry relays this information to Tommy and then tells him: "I just wanted you to know the full story, it’s not all him [Conor] I think.”

Shakira tells Harry how Megan is feeling
Shakira tells Harry how Megan is feeling. Picture: ITV

Tommy later tells Conor: “I just think you’ve been a little bit disrespectful in how you’ve gone about it.”

Conor replies: “I don’t need to ask your permission before I go in to ask someone who’s single where their heads at.”

They don’t see eye to eye and Tommy is then keen to talk to Megan, saying: “Apparently you were saying you’ve got way more sexual chemistry with Conor and the thought of a recoupling with him made you buzzing?”

Megan responds: “What? No! There is more sexual tension with Conor because I’ve not explored anything with him… why the f*** would you believe what Harry said?”

They continue to argue in bed later and Tommy walks away.

Harry tells Tommy what Megan has been saying about him
Harry tells Tommy what Megan has been saying about him. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile over at The Sleepover, Helena and Emily debrief on their dates with new bombshells, Will and Giorgio.

Emily tells Helena: “It just doesn’t compare, it’s made me realise 'f***, you like Conor a lot'”. Helena comments on her date with Giorgio: “He’s really nice to talk to, he’s got a really nice smile… He said that I’d handled the Harry stuff so well."

The next morning Ben and Harry console an emotional Tommy, who tells them: "I just don’t like being made out to look like I’ve done something wrong”.

Harry reassures him: “You’ve played it like a champ mate."

Helena is getting to know Giorgio
Helena is getting to know Giorgio. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Conor invites Megan to the Terrace and as Tommy watches on from the hammock below.

After shuffling out of sight from the rest of the group, Conor asks: “If there was a recoupling right now, who would you recouple with?”

She replies: “Yesterday it would’ve been Tommy but I’m raging with him, so today it’s you.”

Megan later adds: “I wanna get to know you”.

Megan and Conor are getting to know each other
Megan and Conor are getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

Later that afternoon, Harry gets a text: Dejon, Emily, Helena and Remell have gone for a sleepover.

But that’s not all, as a second text arrives with some footage that the Islanders are very keen to see.

They gather round Harry’s phone to watch a snapshot of what Dejon, Emily, Helena and Remell have been getting up to with the bombshells in the Sleepover which causes shockwaves.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

