Love Island first look: Megan and Conor's kiss is revealed as Tommy finds out the truth

25 June 2025, 14:06

Conor and Megan's kiss becomes public knowledge in the villa
Conor and Megan's kiss becomes public knowledge in the villa. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Megan finally tells Tommy about her kiss with Conor. whilst Remell grows closer to Poppy in the latest Love Island first look.

The Love Island first look for Wednesday June 25 shows chaos in the villa as the bombshells make their move on Islanders Dejon, Remell, Helena and Emily in the other villa.

In a sneak peak for tonight's episode, newbies Poppy, Giorgio, Caprice and Will get to know the other Islanders better through a game of Truth or Dare at The Sleepover.

Dejon dares Remell to kiss an Islander of his choice and he kisses Poppy, with Remell then daring Helena to do her favourite sex position with Giorgio.

Poppy kisses Dejon after being dared to kiss the person she’s most attracted to other than the person she chose. Giorgio dares Dejon to kiss the Islander he’s most attracted to and he snogs Caprice and they both rate it 10/10.

The newbies play a game of Truth or Dare
The newbies play a game of Truth or Dare. Picture: ITV

Dejon asks Remell who he would choose between Alima and Poppy if there was a recoupling and he hesitates but says Poppy.

Later on, Dejon and Remell catch up around the Firepit, with Remell saying: "I’m loving the chats with Poppy, flirty, chill…I don’t want to leave with regrets which is why I’m giving Poppy the time of day.”

Dejon says: “You’ve got to look long term… whoever you see a long term future with, that’s the one you pursue.”

Remell asks how he’s feeling about Caprice. Dejon says “what me and Caprice have could be something good, but what me and Meg have is something special.”

Later that evening, Remell and Poppy chat on the sunbeds. He tells her: “I’ve been comfy around you, it’s the first time in the Villa that I’ve felt like this so it’s telling me something", with the pair then finishing their conversation with a kiss.

Remell and Poppy share a kiss on Love Island
Remell and Poppy share a kiss on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere news of Megan's kiss with Conor goes round the villa after she spills the beans to partner Tommy.

Speaking to Meg and Alima about their smooch, Megan says: "I kissed Conor on the terrace… I was like ‘just f****** kiss me then… he was itching to do it.”

Meg questions if Conor has told any of the boys to which Megan answers: “he said he wasn’t going to.”

Megan adds: “I don’t regret it though, I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong. I’m not Tommy’s girlfriend."

Megan talks to the girls about Conor
Megan talks to the girls about Conor. Picture: ITV

Megan then calls Tommy for a chat at The Den, where he tells her: "The thing that annoyed me, was in bed we were talking about Harry and I said ‘look Megan I do believe you’...I felt really down about what happened.”

Megan responds: “I don’t think you realise how much you upset me … for you to be like ‘I don’t know, because Harry told you something… you can’t take my word for it.”

Megan then tells him: “Well obviously I spoke to him on the Terrace earlier and we did kiss.”

“You did kiss yeah?” Tommy asks, “okay, cool.”

Megan says, "It’s nothing against you, but I’m here to explore connections... I didn’t have to come and tell you this but I do like you, so I am telling you.”

Megan tells Tommy about her kiss with Conor
Megan tells Tommy about her kiss with Conor. Picture: ITV

The next day, Megan and Conor catch up. Megan asks: “How are you gonna deal with the Emily situation?”

Connor adds: “I’ll just tell her ‘you know, you’ve been away a couple of days and you knew I was getting to know Megan and we had a kiss on the terrace’.”

Megan replies: “She’s not going to expect that at all… I don’t think she expects it from me.”

And later adds “for all you know she could come back with one of those two boys… that would make it easier.”

Megan and Conor discuss their kiss
Megan and Conor discuss their kiss. Picture: ITV

Later at The Sleepover Villa, Maya makes a shock entrance taking the Islanders by surprise.

She asks the group: “Having some time away has allowed you to explore new connections, but are these connections stronger than what you have with your current partner?”

Maya reminds those at The Sleepover that “actions have consequences.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

