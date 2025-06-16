Love Island first look: Drama erupts in villa as the boys' game plan is revealed

16 June 2025, 14:15 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 15:18

Here's a first look at what will happen on Love Island tonight
Here's a first look at what will happen on Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

From Meg and Malisha's on-going feud to the first challenge of the series, and Harry, Shea and Dejon's sneaky secret, here's a first look at what will happen on Love Island tonight.

Tensions are simmering in the villa as Meg and Malisha once again find themselves at the centre of a clash. Their disagreement over Dejon erupts in the garden, drawing the attention of fellow Islanders.

Afterwards, Malisha starts crying and walks to the dressing room in tears, where Alima offers her support, asking Malisha for context of what happened between her and Meg. Alima is moved by what she hears and heads to the kitchen to address the group.

“I’m not gonna lie, that wasn’t nice to see - all the shouting - let’s be nice to people," she tells the group, including Meg.

Meg defends her reaction, explaining: "I said to Malisha, 'I don’t want you to feel like this, but you're now mugging me off and being disrespectful.' I don't want to argue with her."

Shakira, however, steps in to offer a different perspective, suggesting Malisha didn't mean to be disrespectful by suggesting going to the Hideaway. Meg, holding firm, replies: "That’s your opinion, not mine."

While that confrontation simmers, another conversation unfolds as Toni pulls Conor for a chat to clarify where they stand, particularly now that new bombshell Emily is in the picture.

Toni tells him: "I think you know I have eyes for you. Out of the three girls that came in last night, she's obviously a sweetheart. I think her and I are very different. Are you looking for a sweet, mild girl - or someone like me?"

The next day, Meg decides to extend an olive branch and pulls Malisha for another conversation, commenting: "Third time lucky - we're gonna get it right this time," but whether the pair can truly bury the hatchet remains to be seen.

Later in the day, the villa is buzzing with excitement as Tommy receives a text announcing the first challenge of the season called Got the Receipts. The Islanders gather for a game that sees them slip and slide down a giant Love Island-style checkout, collect a receipt revealing a juicy fact about a fellow Islander, and guess who it's about by kissing them.

Ben is up first and is convinced Helena is the girl who once packed handcuffs in her suitcase. He kisses her, only to find out the receipt actually belongs to Malisha. Conor takes a stab at guessing who answered a phone call during sex to accept a job - he kisses Toni, but the real answer is Emily.

What the other Islanders don’t know, however, is that three of the boys - Harry, Dejon, and Shea - have hatched a secret plan. Rather than play the game properly, they agree to kiss the girl they're most interested in, regardless of what the receipts say.

"We'll just back each other up," they decide, turning the challenge into a strategic opportunity.

Harry, true to the pact, chooses his kiss strategically. Dejon locks lips with one of the girls - but is it Meg or Malisha he's really after? When it's Shea's turn, he kisses Megan as Tommy watches on.

The girls take their turn in the game, revealing even more unexpected truths. Yasmin correctly identifies the boy who once slept with a 50-year-old woman at the age 19, while another Islander has to explain why he dumped a girl over FaceTime. The biggest surprise, however, comes when Harry's own secret is exposed - much to the amusement of the villa.

But the fun doesn't last long. Later that evening, Tommy starts to put the pieces together and finds it suspicious that Harry, Dejon, and Shea all just happened to kiss the girls they're most drawn to.

Confronting Harry, he learns the truth as he explains to Tommy: "We were like, ‘Boys, forget the question and just say who you wanna kiss'. So when Shea got up, he said Megan, and we backed him."

Tommy is stunned as he says to Harry: "Oh my God, f***ing hell. What do you think will happen tonight then? That'll all come out?” Harry nods and adds: "The girls are gonna find out!"

Wasting no time, Tommy pulls Megan to the terrace and shares what he's learned and Megan is furious as she says: "We f***ing knew it!"

Tommy, who is annoyed that Shea kissed Megan, adds: "Shea said, 'When it's my turn, say Megan.' That's out of order. I don't like confrontation, but I'll stand up for what's right."

As word of the boys' plan begins to spread throughout the villa, the mood shifts. Islanders begin to question what really happened during the challenge, and who was playing games. While Harry tries to brush it off with the comment: "It’s only a challenge," the damage is already done.

Tommy decides to confront Shea directly, pulling him aside for a tense conversation. As the other Islanders watch the exchange unfold, it becomes clear that the aftermath of Got the Receipts is far more complicated than anyone expected. What started as a fun challenge has ignited a fresh wave of drama - and the fallout is just beginning.

Love Island continues on ITV2 tonight at 9pm.

