Love Island first look sees Mica and Samraj grow close as Priya's suspicions rise

Love Island first look sees Mica and Samraj grow close as Priya's suspicions rise. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The Love Island first look for Monday June 22nd sees Mica and Samraj reignite their flame whilst Tommy throws Simba under the bus...

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Love Island first look on Monday June 22nd sees the Islanders reactions following a tense afternoon marked by the exit of Halle and Chidi in a dramatic double dumping.

Spirits are lifted when Lola gets a text revealing a special eBay delivery has arrived. The Islanders level up their look with new outfits before heading to the garden for an exciting performance by Bebe Rexha.

As the opening notes of I Don’t Need Anything (Me, Myself & I) ring out, the Villa comes alive with the group letting their hair down and dancing altogether.

Pausing between tracks, Bebe addresses the Islanders. “Hold up… where’s my baddie Jasmine?”

Bebe Rexha performs in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

She continues the set with her new single with David Guetta, Sad Girls, as the Islanders all delight in the thrill of it all. However, Bebe has a word of warning for Simba during a break in the music.

“Be nice, you’re being a bad boy,” she warns. “I promise,” Simba assures her.

Angelista adds, “He’s still in the dog house, don’t worry.”

As Bebe performs her final song, the Islanders surround her in a circle, waiting for the final beat to drop.

The Islanders enjoy the live performance. Picture: ITV

After the party ends, Mica contemplates confessing to Samraj her regrets about nearly leaving before their bond could truly flourish.

Acting fast, she invites Samraj to the Fire Pit. As they acknowledge their clear chemistry, Samraj mentions his situation with Priya and what he’d risk if he pursued Mica more openly.

“I’ve got someone who’s giving me everything I want, then I go for you and you don’t know where your head’s at,” he says.

“No, I know my head is with you,” Mica maintains.

Pleased by her honesty, Samraj admits that he has felt drawn towards her since his first day in the Villa. “I missed you so much when you went to the other Villa,” he confesses.

Having survived the dumping, will Mica accelerate her pursuit of Samraj to ensure their flame doesn’t flicker out?

And with these feelings revealed, will Samraj’s focus shift away from Priya? Or will a new triangle be formed?

Samraj and Mica grow close. Picture: ITV

The next day, Tommy is eager to provide the girls with some clarity after he escaped the dumping, so he invites the group to the Fire Pit to share his perspective.

“I don’t intend to be a bad guy,” he starts. “My actions are a bit rogue and they hurt a few people, but I do genuinely believe that I wasn’t trying to do anything maliciously.”

Questioning other Islanders’ moves, he continues, “I feel like there’s other people in here who have made similar, if not worse, actions in my eyes. For example, when Simba said to take Mica to the Hideaway, I just feel like that’s more game-y than anything I’ve ever done.”

But when Angelista later relays this information to Simba, how will he feel about Tommy shining light on his antics and bringing him into the conversation?

Angelista tells Simba what Tommy said. Picture: ITV

As the sun sets, the Islanders gather for a revealing round of ‘Never Have I Ever.’ Spicy prompts are read aloud, and if an Islander is guilty of the deed, they take a sip.

Secrets spill immediately. With questions ranging from, ‘Never have I ever had more than ten people on my roster,’ to, ‘Never have I ever dated a celebrity’, the juicy admissions have the group seeking explanations.

The atmosphere turns even more charged when the game gets personal. As the Islanders confess to Villa-specific prompts - like rekindling a past connection or being coupled up with someone who isn’t their first choice - the temperature rises as more hidden truths become out in the open.

Will the fallout cause some relationships to go up in flames?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.