Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

30 June 2025, 13:20

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed
The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The Love Island First Look for Monday evening sees tensions rise as a whisper from Helena to Harry causes mayhem.

Love Island first look for Monday June 30 has been revealed and it's time for the Heart Rate Challenge, which certainly ruffles a feather or two.

On tonight's episode we see the fallout between Shakira and Harry after he kissed Helena in the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge yesterday.

Shakira has a stern word with Harry by the Mini Firepit, saying: "Why did you do it?", with Harry replying: "Because I had no reason to kiss anyone else."

"You knew that would p*** me off," Shakira adds: "You could’ve kissed anybody, then to get down on one knee like I was going to be buzzing after I watched you snog her."

Harry responds: "I don’t want to hurt you, I haven't tried to hurt you Shakira.", whilst she says: "But you have. Everything in me is telling me to burn it."

Shakira is unhappy Harry kissed Helena
Shakira is unhappy Harry kissed Helena. Picture: ITV

Later that evening it's time for a recoupling and the boys have all the power.

From heartfelt confessions to flirty compliments, emotions are high as the boys make their decisions. Some reflect on growing connections, while others admit they’re still open as they test the waters.

Harry acknowledges “choppy waters” while Harrison explains that he and the person he chooses “naturally gravitate towards each other" as we see who the boys choose to couple up with.

There's recoupling this evening
There's recoupling this evening. Picture: ITV

The next day the Islanders are taking part in the Heart Rate Challenge, which causes a stir in the villa.

Alima's entrance stuns the boys into silence, followed by Emily, dressed like an angel. Shakira then makes her entrance by throwing rose petals into the air.

Helena goes next and whispers something in Harry’s ear which he later tells Tommy to pass on. Dejon is left open-mouthed when he learns what she said.

Next up are the boys. Conor comes out with a Rugby Ball, while Tommy comes out bearing a large bouquet of red roses. Harrison goes next wearing pleather, followed by Giorgio who pours melted chocolate on his torso while dressed as a waiter.

The Heart Rate Challenge returns this evening
The Heart Rate Challenge returns this evening. Picture: ITV

Harry returns the favour and whispers in Helena’s ear while donning gold angel wings. Dejon rounds off the challenge by lying Meg down on the floor.

The Islanders gather round the Firepit and await the results of who raised their heart rates the most as some hear answers they don't necessarily want.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

