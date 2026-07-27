Love Island first look reveals impact of Mica and Samraj's brutal dumping

Love Island's Samraj and Mica had to dump one more couple before the final. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Mica and Samraj "remove friendships and biases' as they make difficult decision as remaining islanders head into the final.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Love Island final is happening tonight but that hasn't stopped ITV2 producers from bringing in one final brutal twist.

Upon inviting in former islanders to vote out their least favourite couple, they also introduced one more shock dumping just moments afterwards.

After getting the most votes from their fellow contestants, Mica and Samraj said their final goodbyes to Yasmin, Tommy, Angelista, Simba, Jasmin, Kavan and Julia and Lorenzo.

Leaving together, they received a text revealing they would be dumping another couple with them.

Love Island's Mica and Samraj were dumped from the island and given one last decision to make. Picture: ITV2

And in tonight's first look, the remaining islanders learn of the brutal decision they had to make.

In the bedroom, Mica and Samraj deliberate on who to dump as Samraj tells her: "We love everyone there, we have to remove friendships and biases…"

Back in the garden, after a hard decision was made, Simba gets a text and reads to the shocked islanders: "Before Mica and Samraj left the villa they had a big decision to make, only three couples can make it to the final. They had to pick one couple to dump."

Who they have picked will be officially revealed in tonight's live final on ITV2 presented by Maya Jama.

The remaining islanders learn about Mica and Samraj's tough decision. Picture: ITV2

For the first time ever, the Love Island final will only have three couples remaining as Maya will reveal which couple the public placed in third, second and first.

Watch the Love Island final tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

READ MORE: