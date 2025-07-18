Love Island first look teases 'savage' dumping as Angel's arrival causes mayhem

18 July 2025

Angel's arrival causes mayhem
Angel's arrival causes mayhem. Picture: itv
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tonight's episode of Love Island will see the arrival of a new bombshell, Angel, an argument between Conor and Shakira and a potential reunion for Toni and Cach.

Love Island will return tonight (Friday, July 18) with a new episode, set to include even more drama between the residents of the villa.

A first look reveals how new bombshell Angel's first day in the villa goes - and why she and Harry are hitting it off, as well as Yas and Jamie's attempts to rekindle things between Cach and Toni.

It's bad news for fans of Shakira and Conor, however, as an argument between them erupts following the ranking challenge, leaving her in tears.

Here's all the first look details from tonight's episode of Love Island.

New bombshell Angel's decision has huge consequences for the villa
New bombshell Angel's decision has huge consequences for the villa. Picture: itv

New bombshell Angel enters the villa

As the ranking challenge comes to an end, a twist text tells the Love Island stars to guess which three boys new bombshell Angel is interested in getting to know.

The group chose Ty, Cach and Boris before Angel enters the villa and reveals if they got it right - and her answer is set to send shock waves around the villa.

The ITV first look teases that the "savage" dumping we've previously reported on could come tonight, as they write: "But big decisions come with big consequences, and Angel’s choice has huge repercussions for the Villa."

Shakira is left in tears following an argument with Conor
Shakira is left in tears following an argument with Conor. Picture: itv

Shakira and Conor's argument ends in tears

Shakira and Conor head to the den to catch-up following the game, and he's not happy about some new information that came out during the tense rankings.

After finding out that Shakira had said she didn't like Conor as much as she had liked Harry, he's looking for some answers.

Shakira, having previously explained that her comment was a reflection on how long she was coupled up with Harry, she tells Conor: “It’s been twisted and you’ve wanted to believe the boys straight away. It’s ego and pride. Wake up Conor. They’re literally the biggest game players here. When have I ever lied to you?”

Following the conversation, Shakira retreats to the dressing room where she begins to cry. Toni and Yas comfort her as she tells them: “I don’t want to be surrounded by them all the time. For Conor to straight off the cuff believe them… We’ve been friends for weeks.”

Harry and Angel get flirty
Harry and Angel get flirty. Picture: itv

Angel and Harry grow close

During her first proper day in the villa, Angel chats to Harry, and things quickly get flirty between the pair.

Harry says to Angel: “You like the mornings do you? What about…” while making cheeky eye contact with her: “Cause I’m into that. Ends up with a little spooning.”

Angel replies: “I like being a little spoon.”

Harry asks Angel how she typically meets romantic connections and Angel shares how she gets attached easily.

Angel tells Harry: “When I sleep with someone, I get feelings. So I can’t sleep with them because I’m just like ‘ah I’m in love.’”

Harry, again flirtatiously, responds with: “We might have to hold off on that spoon in the morning then.”

As the conversation comes to a close, Angel asks if Harry wants to go and join the others. He says: “No, I want to stay here with you.”

Jamie and Yas hatch a plan to get Toni and Cach back on track
Jamie and Yas hatch a plan to get Toni and Cach back on track. Picture: itv

Yas has a plan to get Toni and Cach back together

Following a dramatic few days in the Harrison and Lauren love triangle, Toni is starting to realise she made a mistake dropping Cach.

Yasmin and Jamie hatch a plan to reunite Toni and Cach, pulling her to the firepit for an intervention. She tells Toni: “You’ve had a pickle… It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. I know when you were getting to know Cach, you weren't doing that to spite Harrison, you did it because you genuinely felt that spark with him.”

Toni is in tears as she apologises to Cach
Toni is in tears as she apologises to Cach. Picture: itv

She floats the idea: “I can take you to the Terrace then we can bring him up.”

Toni agrees to Yasmin’s proposition and positions herself on the Terrace while Yasmin brings Cach up suspiciously.

During the conversation, Cach realises Toni is upset and embraces her before saying: “You know the last thing I want to see is you upset.”

She tells him: “I hate that I hurt you, it was horrible what I did. I know it was wrong and I’m sorry.” Cach responds: “I know. I accept your apology, I hated being perceived as vulnerable.”

