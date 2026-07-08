Love Island first look sees a brutal game of honesty reveal savage truths

8 July 2026, 15:11 | Updated: 8 July 2026, 15:32

Some brutal revelations are shared in tonight's savage Love Island game.
Some brutal revelations are shared in tonight's savage Love Island game. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Fresh drama is brewing tonight as the Islanders take savage swipes at each other in a ruthless new game – watch the first look teaser below.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has dropped a juicy first look at Wednesday 8th July's explosive show, and this one is teasing a brand new game of brutal honesty.

Tonight, the savage challenge exposes some hard truths among the cast, which leaves half of them fighting and the other half cringing in horror.

The clip kicks off with Casa newcomer Julia telling the group: "Don't hate the player, hate the game," hinting at fresh fireworks between her and another girl – but which one?

She's already had a run-in with Lola, so could these two be going head-to-head again? We think it's likely as the teaser also shows trouble brewing for Fitzy.

Julia kicks off with one Islander, but who is she arguing with?
Julia kicks off with one Islander, but who is she arguing with? Picture: ITV

At the firepit he confronts a mystery Islander as he says: "You can tell... what happened, so go on. You have the floor now, go on, tell us."

The camera flashes to Simba, who whispers under his breath: "F**k, it's about to pop off, man," revealing the awkward atmosphere bubbling under the surface.

Samraj and Mica can't stand the awkwardness in tonight's savage challenge.
Samraj and Mica can't stand the awkwardness in tonight's savage challenge. Picture: ITV

Later in the video, one of the questions in the game is revealed as Jasmine reads out to the cast: "Which couple are least likely to work on the outside?"

"Oosh, oosh, oosh," says Samraj to his partner Mica, who adds: "What the hell?"

Bombshell Jordon winces: "Oh, this is horrible."

After the choice is made, Julia reveals in her couple with Lorenzo that she "would have picked a different couple".

Priya then begs her to "leave them alone now," to which Julia replies: "I'm going to back myself, always and forever."

Martha wants answers from Aidan after he recoupled with Priya.
Martha wants answers from Aidan after he recoupled with Priya. Picture: ITV

Before the cruel challenge, tensions are already running high following a shock recoupling that saw Mara and Charleen dumped from the villa.

Aidan and Jordon swapped partners in a surprise twist, with Priya now dating the Kent star while Martha paired up with the Surrey bombshell.

But it seems Martha still has unresolved feelings for Aidan and is intent on working out why he changed his mind.

Once scene from the first look shows her marching around the villa as she quizzes her co-stars on where her ex-partner is.

Unbeknownst to her, Priya and Aidan are cuddling up on the terrace talking about how there's always been a spark between them.

Priya and Aidan are caught getting close on the terrace.
Priya and Aidan are caught getting close on the terrace. Picture: ITV

"I wouldn't want to be sat here with anyone else right now in this villa," says Priya.

"Aww," replies Aidan with a huge smile on his face as he caresses her leg.

When she finally discovers where they are, Martha butts in on their moment and says: "Sorry to interrupt. Do you mind if I have a quick chat?"

Once she gets her Aidan by himself, she lays into him about his recent decision to recouple with Priya, explaining she was blindsided by his unexpected choice.

"In the recoupling I really wasn't expecting you to pick Priya," she says. "In Casa, you never once mentioned her."

He explains: "I do feel like I have a connection with Priya, I always have. There's always been a soft spot."

"Yeah but you never once mentioned that to me in Casa, at all," Martha replies as Aidan asks: "Where does this leave me and you then?"

Watch the first look at tonight's Love Island below:

First Look | Savage truths are served in a brutal game of honesty 😱 | Love Island 2026

What they don't know is that Priya is listening to their whole conversation outside the terrace door with her villa bestie.

"That's crazy, I didn't expect that," says Mica as the pair pull sarcastic faces, with Priya commenting: "Bit extra though."

So where will this leave Jordon and Martha, Martha and Aidan, and Aidan and Priya in this messy triangle?

And will Lola and Sean recover from any gossip that's spilled in tonight's heated game?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages.

Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

Priya Jaswal has been called out for her behaviour once again.

Ex-Love Island star says Priya is playing a game and he has proof

One former Islander has exposed the 'most vain' 2026 cast member.

Dumped Love Islander reveals the vainest 2026 star in the villa

It's crunch time for the boys as some hard decisions have to be made tonight.

Love Island first look sees one boy make shock decision that leaves villa gobsmacked

Jasmine has been in a love triangle with Lorenzo and Kavan since the start.

Love Islander Jasmine's family reveal how they really feel about Kavan and Lorenzo

Viewers are convinced there are some suspicious scenes they haven't seen.

Love Island bosses chose not to air these shock secret scenes on Movie Night

Trending on Heart

Spice Girls Day on Heart

Spice Girls Day: Emma Bunton celebrates 30 years since 'Wannabe': How to listen and watch

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with wife and kids

Kaleb Cooper has shared a glimpse inside his wedding day after marrying long-term partner Taya Wilkinson.

Kaleb Cooper's unseen wedding snaps as he poses with Jeremy Clarkson at farm-themed reception
Sam Smith announces intimate UK dates as part of their global ‘To Be Free’ residencies

Sam Smith announces intimate UK dates as part of ‘To Be Free’ residencies

Events

Movie Night comes to an end on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Jasmine confront Kavan after his Casa Amor antics

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry this weekend in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a prenup? Everything we know

Tommy detailed the unaired chat in a revealing new interview.

Love Island's Tommy reveals secret unaired chat he had with Kavan about Jasmine

Angelista seeks answers from Simba as more lies are revealed.

Love Island first look sees more lies exposed as two boys beg for another chance

Viewers aren't sure this Casa Amor girl has the right intentions.

Love Island fans convinced Casa Amor girl has ulterior motives

Charleen Murphy entered Casa Amor as a bombshell in this year's Love Island.

Love Island star Charleen's makeover revealed in shock video before Casa Amor fame

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who was dumped from Love Island 2026? All the Islanders who have left the villa so far

Love Island has welcomed Jordan Wilson to the villa

Love Island Jordon Wilson's age, job, famous sister and Instagram revealed

Love Island 2026 has welcomed Tommy Stagg to the villa

Love Island Tommy Stagg's age, job, celebrity connections and football team revealed

Love Island's Charleen has officially entered the main villa following Casa Amor

Love Island Charleen Murphy's age, where she's from, famous bestie and surprise career revealed
One text announces the moment they’ve all been waiting for has arrived.

Love Island first look sees Islanders in tears as text sends shockwaves through the villa

Love Island fans think Yasmin Hadlow has a famous 'twin'.

Love Island's Yasmin looks exactly like this famous pop star as fans brand them 'twins'