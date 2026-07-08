Love Island first look sees a brutal game of honesty reveal savage truths

Some brutal revelations are shared in tonight's savage Love Island game. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Fresh drama is brewing tonight as the Islanders take savage swipes at each other in a ruthless new game – watch the first look teaser below.

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Love Island has dropped a juicy first look at Wednesday 8th July's explosive show, and this one is teasing a brand new game of brutal honesty.

Tonight, the savage challenge exposes some hard truths among the cast, which leaves half of them fighting and the other half cringing in horror.

The clip kicks off with Casa newcomer Julia telling the group: "Don't hate the player, hate the game," hinting at fresh fireworks between her and another girl – but which one?

She's already had a run-in with Lola, so could these two be going head-to-head again? We think it's likely as the teaser also shows trouble brewing for Fitzy.

Julia kicks off with one Islander, but who is she arguing with? Picture: ITV

At the firepit he confronts a mystery Islander as he says: "You can tell... what happened, so go on. You have the floor now, go on, tell us."

The camera flashes to Simba, who whispers under his breath: "F**k, it's about to pop off, man," revealing the awkward atmosphere bubbling under the surface.

Samraj and Mica can't stand the awkwardness in tonight's savage challenge. Picture: ITV

Later in the video, one of the questions in the game is revealed as Jasmine reads out to the cast: "Which couple are least likely to work on the outside?"

"Oosh, oosh, oosh," says Samraj to his partner Mica, who adds: "What the hell?"

Bombshell Jordon winces: "Oh, this is horrible."

After the choice is made, Julia reveals in her couple with Lorenzo that she "would have picked a different couple".

Priya then begs her to "leave them alone now," to which Julia replies: "I'm going to back myself, always and forever."

READ MORE: Dumped Love Islander reveals the vainest 2026 star in the villa

Martha wants answers from Aidan after he recoupled with Priya. Picture: ITV

Before the cruel challenge, tensions are already running high following a shock recoupling that saw Mara and Charleen dumped from the villa.

Aidan and Jordon swapped partners in a surprise twist, with Priya now dating the Kent star while Martha paired up with the Surrey bombshell.

But it seems Martha still has unresolved feelings for Aidan and is intent on working out why he changed his mind.

Once scene from the first look shows her marching around the villa as she quizzes her co-stars on where her ex-partner is.

Unbeknownst to her, Priya and Aidan are cuddling up on the terrace talking about how there's always been a spark between them.

Priya and Aidan are caught getting close on the terrace. Picture: ITV

"I wouldn't want to be sat here with anyone else right now in this villa," says Priya.

"Aww," replies Aidan with a huge smile on his face as he caresses her leg.

When she finally discovers where they are, Martha butts in on their moment and says: "Sorry to interrupt. Do you mind if I have a quick chat?"

Once she gets her Aidan by himself, she lays into him about his recent decision to recouple with Priya, explaining she was blindsided by his unexpected choice.

"In the recoupling I really wasn't expecting you to pick Priya," she says. "In Casa, you never once mentioned her."

He explains: "I do feel like I have a connection with Priya, I always have. There's always been a soft spot."

"Yeah but you never once mentioned that to me in Casa, at all," Martha replies as Aidan asks: "Where does this leave me and you then?"

Watch the first look at tonight's Love Island below:

First Look | Savage truths are served in a brutal game of honesty 😱 | Love Island 2026

What they don't know is that Priya is listening to their whole conversation outside the terrace door with her villa bestie.

"That's crazy, I didn't expect that," says Mica as the pair pull sarcastic faces, with Priya commenting: "Bit extra though."

So where will this leave Jordon and Martha, Martha and Aidan, and Aidan and Priya in this messy triangle?

And will Lola and Sean recover from any gossip that's spilled in tonight's heated game?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.