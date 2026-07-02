Love Island first look sees more lies exposed as two boys beg for another chance

Angelista seeks answers from Simba as more lies are revealed. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island's first look for tonight's emotional episode sees even more shocking revelations from the boys' trip to Casa Amor exposed.

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Love Island has released a first look at Thursday 2nd July's emotional episode and there's so much regret and remorse it can barely fit into the teaser clip.

The girls were in state of shock last night after the recoupling left Angelista and Jasmine totally heartbroken when their men decided to recouple with Casa Amor Islanders.

Instead of the romantic reunion they'd hoped for, the stunned pair were faced with betrayal as Simba and Kavan brought back bombshells, while both women remained single.

Trust was completely broken and relationships came to an abrupt end as the boys spiralled over their decisions, leaving fans on a cliffhanger – so what's about to go down this evening?

The boys start to doubt their Casa Amor decisions. Picture: ITV

It kicks back off with the group at the firepit as Maya Jama asks Simba how it feels to see Angelista standing up there alone.

"Obviously it’s not nice to see," he admits before digging a deeper hole, saying: "I would be doing myself a disservice if I wasn’t true to myself and open myself up to potential connections."

But his ex was having none of it, raging: "I’m speechless to be honest… I’m livid, I'm trying to hold it together."

Casa girl Maya, who is now partnered up with the semi-professional footballer, adds: "He didn’t want to hurt anyone. I’m going to give him grace and understanding."

But proving his levels of delusion are growing each day, Simba later tells the boys: "Me and Angie aren’t done by any means and I want her to know that."

Later in the episode he tries to explain his actions, telling Angelista: "Casa off the bat was a lads holiday. That was the vibe we came with.

"There’s nothing I can say right now that can make it easier or better, but this is not an exchange.

"I want to become the best version of Simba for you."

Struggling to understand his warped point of view, she replies: "That doesn't make any sense. Do you actually hear yourself?"

After sniffling into his sleeve, he professes: "I know where my heart is, and it’s with you."

Angelista chokes back tears as she tells the girls she's 'done'. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Kavan is doubting his decision to bring back Irish influencer Charleen Murphy.

Now he's seen Jasmine in the flesh, he can't deny his deep feelings for her and is desperate to explain himself and clear the air.

Speaking about the way he moved in Casa Amor, Kav says: "I tried to just focus on Casa, I tried not to think about what was going on here. I wanted to just be there and explore connections there.

"I wasn’t as respectful as I could have been. I don’t want this to be over."

But Jasmine hints that she's totally done with their relationship, telling him: "I needed an answer anyway and I got an answer."

She questions how he thinks it's possible for her to move past this, but he replies by confessing he wants them to give things another go.

"I don’t think that's your call any more," sighs Jas.

Kavan tells Jasmine he doesn't want their relationship to be over. Picture: ITV

These two men aren't the only ones facing the music tonight as there's also some hard conversations to be had for Finley and Samraj.

Curious about what happened in Casa Amor, Mica quizzes her man on his experiences as she asks him: "If there’s anything that’s going to hurt me, tell me."

Samraj is then forced to admit he kissed Martha outside of a challenge leaving Mica visibly upset by his rogue move.

The same chat is also going on for Ellie and Finley as she warns him: "If you’re lying, I will find out."

Watch the first look Love Island teaser below:

First Look | Casa confessions change everything 😱 | Love Island 2026

Yasmin and Lorenzo are in a sticky situation too as she admits she's happy for him to couple up with Julia because she likes Tommy.

But when the Italian OG admits it stings that she 'doesn't care', the energy changes hinting that these two might not be over after all...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.