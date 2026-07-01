Love Island first look sees Islanders in tears as text sends shockwaves through the villa

Tonight is the moment they’ve all been waiting for. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Emotions are running high for the Islanders in the first look at tonight's Love Island episode as the reality of the shock recoupling sets in.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island has dropped yet another explosive first look, this time at Wednesday 1st July's juicy episode which is jam-packed with drama from start to finish.

Emotions are running high following the Secret Selfie Challenge as the girls are still reeling over the boys' rogue antics in Casa Amor.

Tonight, tears are on the menu for most of cast, starting with Jasmine who is craving a conversation with her sister Bella to make sense of her feelings for Kavan.

After seeing a snap of him smooching newcomer Charleen, she gathers her girlfriends on the day beds to get some heartfelt advice.

Jasmine breaks down as she wonders how her and Kavan will navigate the recoupling. Picture: ITV

Speaking about the 21-year-old's unexpected moves, Yasmin says: "The first time you’re out of sight out of mind he’s gone and done that."

Angelista agrees, saying: "He’s in jail and we’ve thrown away the key."

Jasmine, who is currently on a break from the Kent hunk, explains: "This was for him to prove to me...

"He was the one who called the break and I said that’s not what I wanted and I fought for it."

Mica comforts her close friend, adding: "He is just fumbling the baddest girl in the world."

Angelista also breaks down in the dramatic episode. Picture: ITV

Later in the day, she breaks down and is comforted by Angelista, whose man is also in the dog house.

In the emotional teaser, the nurse is caught crying over her man as she questions whether Simba is the right match for her after all.

"I just don't know how to feel," she says, adding: "I actually just can't be arsed. It's just up and down, up and down, up and f***ing down."

Simba tells the boys he thinks he's made a mistake in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, the semi-pro footballer is over in Casa Amor freaking out about his recent behaviour and admits to the boys that he's feeling bad about what he's done.

"Bro, I'm just thinking about Angie. I just like, what the f**k am I doing?"

Kavan is also doubting his choices, confessing he's "worried to go back" to the main villa as he thinks he's messed things up with Jasmine once and for all.

Kavan is questioning his choices in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Later in the first look clip, Mica gets a text telling all Islanders there will be a recoupling tonight, while Kavan gets the same message in Casa Amor.

"Boys, tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled up with your girl back in the Villa, or recouple with one of the new girls," he reads.

Mica gets a shock text that leaves the Islanders reeling. Picture: ITV

"The school trip is over," jokes Samraj to his panicked co-stars.

As the countdown starts to what will no doubt be the most dramatic recoupling of series 13, Maya Jama heads into the main villa to see which relationships have survived – and which are now totally doomed.

Watch the first look Love Island teaser clip below:

First Look | Choices, Consequences and Chaos… It’s time for the Casa recoupling 😱 | Love Island 2026

One Islander is left "livid" by their partner's choices, another brands them 'disrespectful' and it all kicks off as the results of the biggest test yet are revealed.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

READ MORE: