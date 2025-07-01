Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

There will be plenty of drama on tonight's episode of Love Island after Shakira finds out what Harry and Helena whispered to each other, whilst two new bombshells arrive...

The Love Island first look for Tuesday July 1 shows tensions rising between Shakira and Harry after she finds out what Helena whispered to him during the Heart Rate Challenge.

Tonight's episode shows Shakira quizzing Harry on his heart rate results, saying: "I’m not mad at you, you’ve not done anything wrong because you actually were really respectful, it’s just annoying as you barely touched each other.”

Keen to reassure Shakira, Harry replies: "I was out of breath with yours… I had my heart beating out of my chest.” He says of Helena: "I couldn’t even tell you what she did."

Shakira tells him: “Everyone is saying to me there’s something there with Harry and Helena." Harry responds back: “But I’m telling you there’s not."

Shakira was not impressed with Harry after the Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV

He then asks Shakira: “You think I wanna be with Helena?”

Shakira replies: "I think you should go to the Hideaway and s*** each other and get it out of your system or something. There’s so much sexual tension."

Meanwhile, at the Mini Firepit as two unexpected Islanders lock lips in a steamy kiss that no one saw coming.

Shakira and Harry discuss the Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV

The next morning, Alima, Shakira, Toni and Yasmin debrief on the last night’s events on the Terrace.

Alima reveals of the challenge: "Helena whispered on his ear, ‘I can’t wait to f*** you’ and I think that’s the reason why his heart went like that. He knew that she whispered that and I think he should have told you last night."

Yasmin adds: "He replied something back to her." While Toni says: "Do you still wanna f*** me?"

Shakira then stated: “Now I know why everyone’s f***** whispering and laughing and expecting me to kick off at him. Helena can f*** off!”

Shakira hears the truth from Alima, Yasmin and Toni. Picture: ITV

But this isn't the end of the drama as later that day Shakira receives a text which lets her and Toni know a new male Bombshell is waiting to take them both on a first date.

As she and Toni dance around and celebrate, Shakira exclaims: "Talk about perfect timing!"

And that’s not all, as Dejon also receives a text letting him know that a brand new female Bombshell is getting ready to meet him and Conor.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX