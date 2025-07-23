Love Island first look sees sparks fly between Shakira and Harry as Conor watches on

23 July 2025, 13:06

Shakira and Harry chat tonight on Love Island
Shakira and Harry chat tonight on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

We also see whether Angel or Billykiss are dumped from the Island as Megan and Blu return to the villa.

The Love Island first look for Wednesday July 23 sees Harry reach out to Shakira, despite making things exclusive with Helena the day before.

Prior to this the Islanders voted favourite boys and girls – Cach, Ty, Yasmin, and Toni – face a tough decision: who to dump from the Island, Billykiss or Angel?

Ty confesses: "Angel has come in and I’ve had an instant connection with her. It’s still very early days but it’s blossoming well. We haven’t had that much time here together."

Yasmin adds: "Angel hasn’t been here that long… I’m not as close with her as I am with Billykiss."

One of the girls is dumped from the villa
One of the girls is dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

Cach admits: "My head is very 50/50. I took a risk today kissing Toni… It didn’t clear my mind completely. I was still really confused. Obviously I don’t want Billykiss to go."

Toni offers: "If there was a recoupling tonight instead of a dumping, who would you pick? I think that will help you make your decision here.”

As they return to the Firepit, Maya asks if they have successfully made their decision.

Yasmin delivers the group’s verdict, and says: "This decision has been really hard to make… We’ve had to look at two different Islanders that have had very different Love Island journeys so far. It’s been even harder because our personal friendships have been involved in this…"

The favourite Islanders must decide who leaves the show
The favourite Islanders must decide who leaves the show. Picture: ITV

Shakira retreats into the Villa for a moment alone but she is quickly interrupted by Harry, who joins her for a chat at the foot of the stairs.

Their conversation turns to life outside the Villa, including nostalgic mentions of their favourite missed supermarket snacks. Harry then tells Shakira: "I like talking to you… we haven't talked to each other for ages."

"I really think it's a good idea if we hang out on the outside," he continues.

Conor walks into the corridor, and Harry steps aside to let him pass up the stairs. When he returns, he tells Yasmin in the bedroom: "She's [Shakira] out there with Harry... She didn't even acknowledge me there."

Outside, Conor spills the details to the other Islanders, revealing where Shakira and Harry were. Helena wonders aloud: "You don't think she's lost her head that me and Harry have gone exclusive?"

Coor is unhappy with Shakira and Harry chatting
Coor is unhappy with Shakira and Harry chatting. Picture: ITV

That evening, the Islanders receive an explosive text, revealing that two bombshells are waiting to date two of them outside of the Villa.

With no knowledge that they’re not just any bombshells, but OG Islanders Megan and Blu returning to the Villa, how will the chosen Islanders react? And how will the news go down in the Villa when they make their dramatic comeback…

