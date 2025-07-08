Love Island's first look sees Shakira and Helena fight for the same Casa Amor boy

Helena and Shakira both fancy the same boy on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Things are heating up in Casa Amor and the main villa as the Islanders explore their connections.

The Love Island preview for Tuesday July 8th shows tension brewing once again between Shakira and Helena as they fight over the same man once again.

New Casa Amor boy Ty Isherwood has managed to turn both of the girls heads, despite Helena being coupled up with Harry Cooksley.

Catching up on the bedroom antics of the previous night, Helena, Meg and Emily debrief on the Daybeds, with Helena revealing how Shakira reacted when she shared a bed with Ty.

The star explains: "Her face last night when I said Ty was going to get into bed with me… I get that it's like ‘Helena is going for the guy’ but you’ve not specified you want Ty. I get from her side it's like ‘you've already got Harry and now you're being greedy.’"

Helena debriefs her connection with Ty with Meg and Emily. Picture: ITV

Later on, Ty and Shakira continue getting to know each other, where he confesses: "I’ll be real, I'm very interested in you."

She responds: “I thought you were all about Helena last night, I’ve had enough of that triangle… I feel like we might have a case of musical beds tonight.”

Mid conversation, Helena boldly interrupts the pair and beckons Ty for a chat in The Snug. With tensions rising, Shakira updates Toni by the Firepit.

Sarcastically, she notes: "I thought she had an undeniable connection with Harry, I thought he was the love of her life."

"The connection seems to be denied at the moment" Toni replies, continuing, "If he wants you, he better make it clear… time is ticking.”

Shakira then decides to interrupt Helena and Ty's conversation, proving the competition is well and truly on.

Shakira is keen to explore her connection with Ty. Picture: ITV

In the Main Villa, Toni wastes no time getting to know new boy Cacherel on the Terrace as they reflect on sharing a bed the night before.

She tells him: "I was tossing and turning last night… You’re going to get me in trouble."

Cacherel says: “You’re here for a good time not a long time… but I can give you both if you like?”

The tension is palpable as the pair move closer and share a moment. Afterwards, Toni tells Shakira about the flirty exchange by the pool, saying: "It’s not looking good for our friend from Derby."

“How bad?” Shakira asks, Toni responds: “Real bad."

Shakira excitedly asks where it happened, to which Toni replies: "Plaza Terraza of course, we booked a suite for two… My head is turned, 180."

Toni chats to Shakira about how she's feeling. Picture: ITV

That evening, Ben and Andrada get to know each other on a much deeper level, with Ben telling her: "I got into manifesting and reading, it’s good to be in touch with your feelings.

“I read self help books, I just want to be the best version of me… inside and out."

Clearly impressed by what she hears, Andrada leans in and says: "Give me a kiss my Ben."

Later, Andrada and Dejon discuss their developing feelings toward each other, where she tells him: "I think there’s a big spark here." He agrees, saying: “I feel like the more time we spend together, the better things are getting.”

Flirtatiously, Andrada continues: "I’m very picky, so it’s hard for me to feel a little tingle… You do give me the little tingle."

"Where is it tingling?" he cheekily questions as the two laugh.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX