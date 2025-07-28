Love Island first look sees Shakira's mum confront Harry for his controversial behaviour

Shakira's mum targets Harry on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The family and friends of the Love Island stars have entered the villa and they aren't holding back.

The Love Island first look sees the Islander's familes join them in the villa and give them some awkward home truths.

On the terrace Toni and Cach celebrate the fact they are coupled up and happy with where their romance is going with Cach saying: “Let’s see if I can give you your fairytale ending.”

Elsewhere in the dressing room, Harry and Shakira debrief on the recoupling that’s brought them back together.

Harry admits of the Firepit: “That was not easy. Not in terms of who I was going to pick, but just both of you [Shakira and Helena] being stood up there."

Harry and Shakira discuss their connection. Picture: ITV

Shakira replies: “I can’t believe we’re back at day two... right back to where we started. Further back if that’s even possible. This is no good.”

Harry says: “No, I think it’s good. It doesn’t feel good, but I think it’s going to be really good.”

Shakira warns: “Baby steps.”

Harry replies: “Yeah, I’m good with that.”

But as they cuddle and Harry leans in for a kiss, Shakira turns to give him her cheek.

Harry concedes: “Baby steps, baby steps!”

Shakira dodges Harry's kiss. Picture: ITV

The next day, Harry sets about making a breakfast date for Shakira.

After asking Helena what she’s eating - a yoghurt bowl - he then makes that for Shakira, which doesn’t go unnoticed by other Islanders including Megan.

Watching on as they eat, Helena says: “A breakfast date he never would give me…”

Dejon says: “Exclusive three days and now he’s discarded you. It’s honestly terrible.”

Helena replies: “Just acting like I’ve never existed in this Villa…”

After seeing it unfold, Helena decides to pull Harry to question his actions.

Helena confronts Harry on his actions. Picture: ITV

Toni is sitting on the terrace, when suddenly, and very unexpectedly, she hears her mum Leslie shout: “Is Toni here? Where’s Toni?”

Realising friends and family have come to visit the Villa, Toni races down stairs to greet her mum who has flown in from Florida.

Toni’s best friend Marielle has also made the trip and she jokes of being in the Villa: “It’s like meeting our Sims in real life!”

As they catch up, talk turns to her daughter’s romantic relationships in the Villa, with Leslie saying: “The Harrison thing - I’d love to know what voodoo spell he put on you.”

Toni replies: “Sometimes you have to get burned 150 times before you can’t get burnt anymore.”

Leslie insists of Cach: “You have the most amazing man. His morals, his ethics, his calm demeanour when he is confronted with a bad situation… he is my king.”

Toni laughingly replies: “No, he’s my king - back off!”

Toni's mum Leslie enters the villa. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Cach is catching up with his brother D’Shae and sister Ayjah.

They discuss him being upset by Toni and Harrison’s actions.

Cach admits: “You don’t understand how embarrassing it was.”

But his sister insists: “Everyone felt it.” She adds: “It hurt to see you cry.”

D’Shae adds: “I had to look away.”

The two friends and families then mingle, but Leslie has some direct words of advice for another Islander - Harry - before she leaves the Villa. What does Leslie tell him?

Cach's family joins him in the villa. Picture: ITV

Meg’s mum and sister - Nathalie and Paige - arrive alongside Dejon’s mum and sister - Demelza and Gene.

In unison Meg’s mum and sister yell: “Where’s ‘our Meg’?”

Meg’s sister Paige wants answers, saying to Meg: “You let him get away with a lot though, why?”

And Dejon’s mum Demelza has some thoughts for her son saying: “In the beginning it was like you had verbal diarrhoea. No mother needs to hear about your threesomes and how much you looooooove sex. I just wanted to go, ‘Shut up!’”

Dejon’s mum adds: “You’re a big flirt, didn’t know that.”

Dejon stiffly replies: “You lot just come in to cook me or what?”

His sister Gene insists: “We’ve been watching you for the last how many weeks - you need this feedback!”

When Meg asks her family “Does everyone like D or just wary of him?” will she get the answers she wants?

Meg's family discusses Dejon's behaviour. Picture: ITV

Jamie’s brother Michael and mum Tina arrive with Yasmin’s twin sister Zara and mum Mitra.

Tina tells Jamie: “You are her golden retriever to her black cat!”

Zara tells an emotional Yas: “I’m literally getting stopped, people are coming up to me thinking I’m you.The amount of messages I’ve got saying, ‘Tell your sister she’s an icon, she’s a legend’.”

As Yas starts talking about the future Tina is impressed and says: “I love the fact that you’re looking outside of the Villa as well.”

Yasmin's sister Zara comes onto the show. Picture: ITV

Harry’s best mate Harry and mum Julia arrive alongside Shakira’s sister Shanti and mum Sukina.

Cutting to the core of recent issues, Shakira tells her family of Harry: “I adore him and I really wish I didn’t, that’s the problem. It would be easier if I hated him, but I don’t.”

Her mum Sukina says: “What I will say, with him, he can prove himself to you before he has to prove himself to me.”

The other Islanders then watch on tenterhooks as the two families come together at the Firepit.

As Harry walks over to the Firepit ready to greet them, Sukina keeps her seat and tells him: “We’re not hugging Harry.”

Sukina goes on to add of him ending things with Helena: “I think the whole of the UK is [surprised]. I’m sorry, but we thought it was ‘undeniable’ Harry.”