Love Island first look teases shocking Casa Amor recoupling
9 July 2025, 14:50
Drama is afoot as the Casa Amor recoupling begins tonight on Love Island.
The Love Island preview for Wednesday July 9 has been revealed and things are about to kick off as Maya Jama returns to the villa as the Casa Amor recoupling begins.
In scenes set to air this evening, a text lands on Ben’s phone, sending shockwaves through Casa Amor.
It reads: "Boys, tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled up with your girl back in the Villa, or re-couple with one of the new girls. #WhosWorthTheRisk #ChoiceIsYours."
Back in the Main Villa, Meg receives the same message sparking nerves and mounting anticipation.
After two intense days apart, the ultimate relationship test reaches its climax. The Islanders gather at the Firepit as they await their fate.
Maya addresses the group: “Could the connections you’ve already formed before Casa survive anything, or could that anything be with somebody else?”
Harry, Dejon, Ben, Giorgio, Harrison, Tommy and Conor will have decide if they want to bring Andrada, Yazmin, Rheo, Lucy, Lauren and Emma back to the main villa, or if they want to remain loyal to their current couple.
Meanwhile Meg, Yas, Helena, Emily, Shakira, Toni and Billykiss will face the same choice, whether to couple up with either Cach, Boris, Jamie, Martin, Ty or Chris.
