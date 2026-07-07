Love Island first look sees one boy make shock decision that leaves villa gobsmacked

7 July 2026, 14:50 | Updated: 7 July 2026, 14:56

It's crunch time for the boys as some hard decisions have to be made tonight.
It's crunch time for the boys as some hard decisions have to be made tonight. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Tensions are still running high for the Love Island cast following Movie Night, but some serious decisions are being made in tonight's dramatic episode - watch the first look below.

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Love Island has released a first look at Tuesday 7th July's emotional episode and the boys are in turmoil after making some questionable decisions.

Simba has been in the dog house with Angelista since coming back from Casa Amor and Movie Night has only made things worse for the flirty playboy.

His rogue actions were aired on the big screen, sparking tears and disappointment from his ex, along with anger from his current partner and pretty much every other girl in the villa.

The semi-pro footballer may have brought back Mara in a shock recoupling but after reflecting on his actions he's since realised that only one girl has his heart – and he's desperate to win her back.

Simba reveals his plans to win back Angie (again).
Simba reveals his plans to win back Angie (again). Picture: ITV

With that front of mind, Simba decides a grand gesture is the only way to show Angie he's madly in love with her and wants to lock things off.

Asking his co-stars to gather around the firepit, he tells them: "I’ve messed up recently. I’ve hurt somebody I care deeply about.

"We’ve laughed, argued, kissed and cried. I’ve struggled with accountability but this is where it stops."

Determined to fight for their relationship, Simba declares: "I want to become the best version of Simba for you. I won’t give up on us."

But will it fall on deaf ears, or will Angie open up her heart one more time for the guy that's already broken it twice?

"It’s such a big risk to crack the door open for you," she confesses in the first look teaser for tonight's show.

Kavan decides if his heart belongs to Charleen or Jasmine.
Kavan decides if his heart belongs to Charleen or Jasmine. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Kavan is still agonising over his decision to bring Charleen back from Casa Amor.

He's not sure how he's feeling in the wake of Movie Night, which aired some unexpected flirty chat between his original girl Jasmine and her close pal Lorenzo.

But he also can't make up his mind over who he wants to move forwards with.

Gathering on the day beds, he rounds up Aidan, Lorenzo and Samraj to share a huge decision he's made about his feelings.

Leaving the boys shocked, he announces: "I’ve just ended it."

Aidan is left blindsided by the update as his brother adds: "I can’t help how I feel, boys."

Samraj tells him: "You can’t just turn off your feelings," as Kav adds: "I don’t just want to string her along."

"It’s going to be 100% or nothing and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work," before Lorenzo reassures him: "I think this is a wise thing to do."

Watch the first look at tonight's Love Island below:

First Look | A declaration of love and a difficult decision 😶‍🌫️ | Love Island 2026

The question fans now have on the run up to tonight's no-doubt explosive episode is who has Kavan chosen to commit to?

Is it Irish Casa girl Charleen, who he describes as caring and fun, or his fiery love Jasmine, who's spent the last two days in floods of tears?

That's all before the Islanders are told there will be a surprise recoupling tonight as a shock text confirms the boys will choose which girl they want to be with.

"That’s our worst-case scenario," says Martha to Charleen and Julia.

The new girls panic as a shock recoupling is announced.
The new girls panic as a shock recoupling is announced. Picture: ITV

Priya quickly clocks that there are more girls than boys, explaining to Mara and Aidan "there’s not an even amount," while Julia tells Martha and Charleen: "I’m so worried".

So who will make it through the tense recoupling and who will be sent home for good?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

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