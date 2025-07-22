Love Island first look teases who will be dumped from the villa

Some contestants will be leaving Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Maya Jama is returning to Love Island to reveal some devastating news...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Love Island first look for July 22 hints at which Islanders have been voted most and least favourite, meaning some of them are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

After Cach has a playful chat with Billykiss where he admits that their conversations often catch him off guard, Toni invites him to the Hideaway for a private evening discussion.

Cach, however, suggests the Terrace instead, and they head there while Billykiss and Angel observe from the Daybeds.

Up there, Toni asks Cach: “You’re confused?”

Toni and Cach chat on the terrace. Picture: ITV

“Yes I’m confused,” he admits.

“Should I clear some of your confusion?” she teases as she leans in for a kiss to reignite their spark.

The next day, Shakira's phone buzzes with a text: "Islanders, it’s time to get ready for the main stage at the first ever LI Fest #HeadlineCouples #WKD0%"

Dressed in their finest festival attire, the Islanders rush outside the Villa to discover it transformed into a breathtaking festival wonderland.

Accessorised with food stalls, refreshing drinks, stylish seating areas, and bright decorations, LI Festival 2025 pulls out all the stops. The Islanders hurry to the main stage, where Tinie Tempah performs a medley of his greatest hits.

The Islanders head out of the villa to go to a festival. Picture: ITV

Cach showcases his impressive dance moves on the floor. Tinie praises his skill, seamlessly weaving Meg and Billykiss’ names into his songs too. The Islanders dance freely enjoying their summers of love.

The festival atmosphere encourages the Islanders to connect with their partners, discussing their deepening bonds. Cach and Toni share another private moment.

She says: “I’ll be alright that you didn’t kiss me but it still hurts.”

He replies: “I didn’t kiss you then but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a never…”

She presses on: “Where do we go from here, now you denied me my kiss?”

Toni and Cash discuss their awkward kiss. Picture: ITV

One couple swept up in the romantic festival vibes are Harry and Helena. Reflecting on their journey, he muses: “I feel like we’d always find our way back to each other.”

“I don’t think we’d be where we are now if we’d have originally coupled up,” she replies. “The chaos makes us.”

“I wanted to thank you for being you throughout this whole process. I’ve never met anyone like you… Coming back from Casa and you stood there alone, that will live with me forever.”

Concluding his heartfelt speech, Harry declares: “There’s no one else in here for me…”

Harry and Helena have grown closer. Picture: ITV

A car with the number plate ‘MAYA’ pulls up, arriving in epic style to crash the festival.

Stepping out in a glamorous red and gold dress, Maya Jama gathers the Islanders. “The public have been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy,” she tells them.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.