Love Island first look teases a secret Hideaway snog that no-one saw coming

Love Island has been extended by 15 minutes tonight to cover all the drama. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Tonight's episode of Love Island is set to be a tense one, with tears, a shock recoupling and a Hideaway kiss that we couldn't have predicted – watch the full teaser clip below.

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Love Island's first look for tonight's explosive episode has dropped on the show's official Instagram account, and it looks juicier than ever.

More drama is about to erupt in an already tense villa following George Knight's shock exit, Ope Sowande's not-so-secret betrayal and a heated chat between Ellie Chadwick, her ex Aidan Murphy and his new love interest Yasmin Hadlow.

The teaser clip for Tuesday's show starts with Priya Jaswal questioning Jasmine Müller and Lorenzo Alessi about their confusing relationship, which has been fizzling and re-heating in recent days.

"The perception I've got from you two of what's going on between you, it's kind of been like you've been sharing a bed for, like, five nights and nothing's happened," began Priya.

Priya questions Jasmine's feelings for Lorenzo. Picture: ITV

"You're also now not interested. And now as soon as we've kissed, it's like, oh now you're interested."

An awkward looking Lorenzo soaks up the tension between the trio, hinting that a tricky love triangle is beginning to form.

That's all before the cameras move to Scottish star Ellie, who breaks down in floods of tears as she lets her emotions pour out over an unnamed boy.

The upset star rants to a friend: "If you're feeling her, all I ask is for you to let me f*****g know."

Could Kavan Murphy be testing her patience with his flirty relationship with Jasmine, or has someone else upset the OG Islander?

Ellie breaks down in tears as she discusses her situation. Picture: ITV

As she loses her cool in the bedroom, the video switches to Lorenzo strutting poolside as he asks the gang: "So who's been snogging Sam in the Hideout? I almost put my foot in it."

It's the surprise smooch no-one saw coming, but who could the electrician have kissed? Is it one of the latest bombshells, or someone totally off our radar?

It's revealed that Sam has snogged a girl in the Hideaway. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Aidan and Yas get a shock text warning the group of an imminent recoupling.

All Islanders are asked to gather around the firepit immediately and the contestants start to panic about what's to come, with Kavan saying: "This ain't good."

The message reveals that, as Victoria Onanusi and Namibia Rosa are the newest Love Island stars to join the cast, they will get first pick.

But judging by the line-up around the fire pit, the remaining boys will then choose which girl they want to couple up with.

Watch the full Love Island teaser clip below:

First Look | Tears, tense chats and two Bombshells make a big decision 😶‍🌫️ | Love Island 2026

It's set to be so dramatic that telly exes have decided to extend tonight’s episode by 15 minutes to cover all the action.

A source told the papers: "Things really heat up in the villa and there is loads of snogging action.

"Some fans felt like the romance got off to a bit of a slow start this series, but the islanders are certainly making up for things tonight.

"There is so much kissing action, bosses couldn’t fit it all into the usual 65 minute episode, so they decided the extend the slot by 15 minutes to cram it all in – and viewers won’t be disappointed."

Love Island kicks off tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, but this time around it won't finish until 10:20pm.