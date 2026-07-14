Love Island first look sees tempers flare between the boys as shock showdown plays out

Finley is in the dog house with more than just Ellie and Elicia. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

One Love Island star overhears some brutal truths before he's forced to confront his 'friends' in tonight's explosive first look.

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Love Island's dramatic first look has teased even more juicy action in Tuesday's show as the Islanders get to grips with a whirlwind 24 hours.

Finley's mad moves have been rippling through the villa in recent days and he is about to face some serious consequences, not just from a furious Ellie but the rest of the cast, too.

The boys are baffled by the Welshman's rogue behaviour, which has seen him kiss bombshell Elicia after promising not to, then pledge allegiance to his Scottish ex, all before going back on his word.

And in tonight's explosive episode, he gets an awkward shock when he overhears the lads slating him behind his back before a heated showdown plays out on screen.

Finley overhears the boys slating his recent behaviour in the villa. Picture: ITV

Speaking about Fin on the day beds, Aidan says: "We’ve defended him a lot in here."

Samraj agrees, adding: "I feel like he’s mugged Ellie off, he’s mugged Elicia off, he’s mugged the boys off, he’s mugged the girls off and he’s mugging himself off."

Even Tommy chimes in, slamming the fellow newcomer as "disrespectful" out of earshot – or so he thinks.

On hearing the whispers about himself, Finley confronts his cast mates, snapping back: "It’s not about you to know, it’s about me to know," prompting one of the boys to reply: "It’s the miscommunication, Fin. We all sat there and we all saw it."

Samraj adds: "Sometimes I just feel like it’s in one ear, out the other. You’ll just do what you want to do."

Ellie has 'had enough' of being messed around by Finley. Picture: ITV

Bombshell Elicia also doesn't know where she stands in the love triangle. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile Ellie has had enough, confessing to the girls that she can't take the back-and-forth anymore.

"I’m sick of it… I’m done," sighs the heartbroken Islander on the terrace.

And it turns out the one person who Finley probably thought was on his side, isn't, as even his new flame Elicia starts to turn on him.

Demanding answers at the mini fire pit, she tells him: "If you wanted to get to know me, fully explore that then, because I don’t think you’ve given it a full shot."

Fin then reveals his true feelings while Elicia wants to clarify exactly where his head is at, insisting: "I didn’t choose you for a joke."

But who will he pick, and will either of the girls be willing to take him back?

A shock recoupling gives the power to the girls. Picture: ITV

Later that night, a shock text rocks the villa once more.

The gang are chilling by the pool when Ellie receives a surprise message, announcing: "Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will decide which boy they want to couple up with."

"The girls finally get to speak," jokes Lorenzo as Yasmin squeals: "I can finally get to say what I’ve been planning to say!"

But who will be picking who? Ellie and Elicia are both hurt and fuming but equally fancy Finley, while Priya is stuck in yet another love triangle.

First Look | Morals over mates as BAD behaviour is called out 🤯 | Love Island 2026

"Big decisions for you, Pri," Ethan tells his crush as she jumps between both him and Aidan, as she adds: "I feel sick."

Julia pokes fun at her relationship with Lorenzo, joking: "I’m going to say nice things about a man? What the hell?"

While Angelista reveals: "I’m going to speak from the heart, of course," following Simba's sweet declaration of love last night.

With a handful of the girls certain on their man and others not knowing who to choose, Tuesday's instalment is bound to be nail-biting, with an emotional fallout coming someone's way.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 AND ITVX

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