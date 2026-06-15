Love Island first look sees Tommy and Namibia's secret kiss exposed in tense scenes

15 June 2026, 14:01

Love Island viewers are in for another dramatic night in the villa, with Tommy finding himself in hot water after his secret kiss with Namibia is revealed.
Love Island viewers are in for another dramatic night in the villa, with Tommy finding himself in hot water after his secret kiss with Namibia is revealed. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Love Island first look for Monday June 15th sees tensions rise between the couples.

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Love Island viewers are in for another dramatic night in the villa, with Tommy finding himself in hot water after his secret kiss with Namibia is revealed.

Monday night's episode (June 15) sees the fallout from the pair's hidden terrace snog unfold, while another couple finally give in to temptation, a kissing challenge shakes up existing relationships, and tensions flare after Yasmin makes a surprising confession.

Tommy's biggest dilemma begins after he and Namibia secretly share a kiss on the Terrace before quietly returning to the Garden as though nothing had happened.

Realising he may have made a mistake, Tommy later turns to Sean for advice by the Fire Pit.
Realising he may have made a mistake, Tommy later turns to Sean for advice by the Fire Pit. Picture: ITV
Tommy's chance to come clean disappears when Namibia pulls Ellie aside for a private conversation and reveals exactly what happened.
Tommy's chance to come clean disappears when Namibia pulls Ellie aside for a private conversation and reveals exactly what happened. Picture: ITV

Later, Tommy chats with Ellie while the pair relax on the Daybeds, and although he admits he had been spending time with Namibia upstairs, he deliberately leaves out one crucial detail – that the two of them kissed.

Realising he may have made a mistake, Tommy later turns to Sean for advice by the Fire Pit, debating whether he should tell Ellie the truth immediately or wait until the following morning.

Sean urges him not to delay, encouraging Tommy to be honest before someone else beats him to it.

However, Tommy's chance quickly disappears when Namibia pulls Ellie aside for a private conversation and reveals exactly what happened.

Watching events unfold, Sean jokes: "What do you want me to write on your coffin? It’s been nice knowing you."

Clearly caught off guard, Ellie replies to Namibia: "Oh did you? He didn’t tell me that."

Unaware Tommy had already spoken to Ellie, Namibia then asks: "Oh, so he lied?"

Watching events unfold, Sean jokes: "What do you want me to write on your coffin? It’s been nice knowing you."
Watching events unfold, Sean jokes: "What do you want me to write on your coffin? It’s been nice knowing you.". Picture: ITV

Following another push from Sean to sort things out, Tommy approaches the conversation, hoping to explain himself.

But Ellie isn't ready to hear it, shutting him down by saying: "We’re having a talk, we’ll get to you later."

The drama continues as Ellie later vents to the girls in the Dressing Room, while Yasmin questions exactly when Tommy had intended to come clean.

Unable to hide her frustration, Ellie tells Tommy: "I point blank period asked you a question and you lied to my face! Don’t do that!"

Whether Tommy can repair the damage remains to be seen as tensions continue to simmer around the villa.

Elsewhere, another romance gathers pace after Lorenzo and Yasmin decide to revisit the Terrace following the growing chemistry between them.

For the challenge, the boys are blindfolded and wear headphones while each girl kisses every boy in turn.
For the challenge, the boys are blindfolded and wear headphones while each girl kisses every boy in turn. Picture: ITV

The pair wonder whether anyone below can see them before Lorenzo reassures her: "I think we’re fine," adding: "If you want to kiss me you can..."

With the coast seemingly clear, the pair finally seal their connection by sharing a series of kisses away from the rest of the Islanders.

Later in the day, the mood shifts once again after Ellie receives a surprise text announcing the latest villa challenge.

The message reads: "Islanders, it’s time to get lipsing and find out who’s the ultimate snogger in today’s kissing competition."

For the challenge, the boys are blindfolded and wear headphones while each girl kisses every boy in turn.

The boys then score every kiss out of ten, with the highest overall score determining the winner.

Lola takes charge of the scoreboard, announcing: "Are we puckered? Let’s go!"

Lola takes charge of the scoreboard, announcing: "Are we puckered? Let’s go!"
Lola takes charge of the scoreboard, announcing: "Are we puckered? Let’s go!". Picture: ITV
The boys then score every kiss out of ten, with the highest overall score determining the winner.
The boys then score every kiss out of ten, with the highest overall score determining the winner. Picture: ITV

As the challenge unfolds, the Islanders don't hold back with their verdicts, offering memorable reviews including: "I felt like I was being licked," "three letter compliment, wow," and "that’s a girl who knows ball."

While the game is intended to be light-hearted, the chemistry between certain Islanders threatens to raise more than a few eyebrows.

The evening ends with another difficult conversation after Yasmin decides she needs to tell Aidan about her kisses with Lorenzo.

Pulling him for a chat on the Daybeds, Yasmin explains what happened on the Terrace before making a further confession that leaves Aidan stunned.

Shaken by what he's heard, Aidan decides he needs to confront Lorenzo directly, setting the stage for yet another explosive villa showdown.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

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