Love Island first look sees fallout from Toni and Harrison's terrace tryst

The Love Island first look sees Toni and Harrison discusses getting back together. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The villa are reeling from Harrison and Toni's secret meet-up, whilst Emma confesses her love for Harry in a bombshell Love Island first look.

The Love Island first look for Monday July 14 sees the Islanders react to the public votes as the results mean villa life will never be the same again.

After Toni and Harrison's secret rendezvous on the Terrace, Shakira and Yasmin confront Toni on her feelings and appear unamused by the situation.

As if in trouble Toni tells them: “You guys look like my angry parents."

Sarcastically, Yasmin explains: “We’re not angry, we’re just disappointed.” With Shakira adding: "Where is your self respect? Why would you go up with him in the first place?"

Yasmin and Shakira warn Toni about Harrison. Picture: ITV

Toni then confesses: “Because I miss him… I want him back guys.” Exasperated, Yasmin jokes: “No, we’re not doing this.”

Shakira delivers Toni a home truth: “The pride has to be stronger than your feelings babe.”

“I’m putting my pride aside…” Toni tells the girls to their disappointment.Upon his return to the Garden, Lauren confronts Harrison about his secret chat.

“I can’t do it…” she tells him. “I like you so much and it hurts… I don’t want you to get someone else.”

He assures her: “You know I like you too.” However Toni states: "Not enough."

Toni received some advice from Shakira and Yasmin. Picture: ITV

The next day by the Firepit, Emma and Andrada discuss Harry's past and present romances in the Villa, as Emma shares her experience of living with an ex.

She confesses: “I just think it’s so hard because we love each other right? That’s a really deep kind of love but we’re both like ‘no, we know it doesn’t work’.”

“I don’t think there’s any point in trying again” she continues. “But I think it’s hard for him when I’m here. He can compare… We were supposed to be end game.”

“I think if I was to say to Harry ‘let’s give it another go’ he would be definitely open to it.”

Intrigued, Andrada asks her: “Well do you want to give it another go?”

Emma says: “I don’t think I can. I can’t." While Andrada responds: "I feel like you want to."

Emma and Andrada discuss Harry. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere, after admitting there was an unexplored romantic connection between them, Conor and Shakira venture to the Hideaway for some privacy.

While getting cosy in the hot tub, Shakira warns Conor: “No smooching!”

“Why?” Conor asks. Shakira replies: “Because then I have to go and have that conversation…”

“So you don’t want to?” Conor teases.

Standing firm, Shakira cheekily replies: “I do want to. You’re really pushing the luck of the Irish right now.”

“He looks like he’s just scored a hat-trick,” he tells Cach about Conor.

Shakira and Conor flirt in the hideaway. Picture: ITV

That evening, a text message arrives for Shakira, causing widespread panic and tense silence among the Islanders:

‘Islanders, the public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The couple with the fewest votes and therefore have been dumped from the Island is…’

Dumbfounded, Meg cries out: “What? Now?!”

“This is crazy,” Conor notes. Shocked, Cach says: “Like that?”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.