Love Island first look reveals two shock new bombshells who turn unexpected heads

9 July 2026, 14:45 | Updated: 9 July 2026, 14:47

Love Island's first look reveals two unexpected bombshells enter the villa
Love Island's first look reveals two unexpected bombshells enter the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

ITV2 has dropped in Elicia and Ethan as the latest bombshells and they instantly cause problems in two surprising couples.

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Love Island 2026 has been delivering on the drama in recent weeks as Casa Amor was followed by Movie Night which was then trailed by a brutal game of Couple Goals.

Now, ITV2 producers have dropped in two new bombshells, just as the conflict began to simmer down.

Heading into the villa for a breakfast date, Elicia and Ethan choose Finley, Lorenzo and Tommy, Jasmine, Martha and Priya to get to know on a personal level.

And while most viewers think it's obvious who will turn heads, they're in for a shock when they see Finley and Lorenzo become the most open.

Love Island welcomes Elicia and Ethan into the villa
Love Island welcomes Elicia and Ethan into the villa. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's favourite couple Ellie and Finley clash after new bombshell appears
Love Island's favourite couple Ellie and Finley clash after new bombshell appears. Picture: ITV2

Causing conflict with Ellie, Finley admits he wants to pursue getting to know Elicia to which she responds: "You’re going back on your word… don’t say something and go back on it, stand on what you’re saying."

Julia is also pretty shocked to hear her partner Lorenzo was the most open when it came to the bombshell breakfast date.

Pulling him aside, she confronts him and asks: "Is that respectful? Flirting behind my back."

For Ethan, Priya quickly becomes his main priority as he tells the rest of the Love Island boys: "Out right, Priya was the best… there was something going on."

Elsewhere in the villa, Julia attempts to make amends with the girls but still fails to clear the air with Lola who opts out of the girl chat.

Addressing them around the fire pit, she says: "I was just answering the questions as genuinely as I could… It didn’t come from a malicious place. I understand how I articulate my feelings and I apologise if I’ve hurt anyone’s feelings, as it was not my intention."

Love Island's Julia is unimpressed to hear Lorenzo was the most open with the new bombshell
Love Island's Julia is unimpressed to hear Lorenzo was the most open with the new bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Yasmin, who is happy to move on from the drama, says: "It’s making me sad you felt the need to have this conversation."

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITV at 9pm.

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