Love Island first look uncovers a tense atmosphere between two islanders

5 June 2026, 13:36

Love Island 2026 will see the first recoupling of the series in tonight's episode
Love Island 2026 will see the first recoupling of the series in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

ITV2 are bringing us a recoupling, a potential Hideaway escape and awkward friendships and relationships in the latest episode of Love Island.

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Love Island first look has been dropped and viewers need to prepare for the drama levels to be turned up a notch in tonight's episode.

Keeping identities under-wraps until the actual release time, islanders will be getting a real shake up this evening as they take on two new bombshells, a recoupling and some angry feedback.

With Kavan and Priya the first to pick in the first recoupling of the series, it looks like they'll be choosing between Ellie and Jasmine and Samraj and Lorenzo. However, their choices will have a big impact for the two islanders not chosen.

And while that drama leaves the 2026 cast full of nerves, it's the aftermath that really shakes things up as two islanders head to the terrace for a rather tense and charged up chat about what happened.

Love Island's Jasmine has spent lots of time getting to know bombshell Kavan
Love Island's Jasmine has spent lots of time getting to know bombshell Kavan. Picture: ITV2

Angry their potential love interest is now coupled up with someone else, they pulled them aside, to the terrace to be specific, to make their feelings known.

Declaring they were "so p***ed off" they admit to their crush about being "gutted" they are no longer paired up.

However, it seems absence really does make the heart grow fonder as the separation leaves them planning a Hideaway escape and even a terrace kiss. That never goes down well straight after a recoupling...

One asks: "Can I at least have a kiss?"

Love Island's Lorenzo has set his sights on bombshell Priya
Love Island's Lorenzo has set his sights on bombshell Priya. Picture: ITV2

Love Island returned to our TV screens this week and the drama has been non-stop. With plenty of connections being explored, we saw Maya Jama deliver the first secret mission of the series as she asked Yasmin and George to dump two islanders after 24 hours.

We also saw our first brother duo enter the villa as Kavan arrived as a bombshell to greet his sibling Aidan.

Watch all the Love Island drama unfold on ITV2 at 9pm.

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