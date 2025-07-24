Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Blu flirt while Jamie watches on

Yasmin and Blu are exploring their connection. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

As the Grafites return relationships in the villa are set to be shaken up.

Loading audio...

Love Island first look sees bombshell Blu flirt with Yasmin whilst Harry and Shakira talk things through.

Yasmin pulls Blu for a chat around the Firepit to get to know the returning bombshell where she tells him: “I was interested to meet you because I feel like you are a good looking boy and we’re kind of similar in a sense. You have this sexual energy and so do I.”

Blu agrees, saying: “I like it when you stick it on, you can stick on me for sure.”

Yasmin continues: “Didn’t you say your mum owns a sex shop in Marbella?”

Megan and Blu are making waves in the villa. Picture: ITV

Blu flirts back: “Yeah, do you want to go and see it? I’ll give you a little tour."

Yasmin continues to ask about what the shop stocks and the conversation quickly gets spicy as the pair delve into bedroom fantasies.

Jamie sits nearby with some of the other Islanders. Shakira tells him: “Don’t read into it.”

Later in the day, Harry finds Shakira in the dressing room where he probs: "I can read between the lines a little bit, but I don't really know exactly what you're thinking.”

Speaking of their former connection, Shakira replies: “I still felt very strongly towards you… I just don’t think that I really dealt with the situation how I should have dealt with it and maybe haven’t processed things properly, and you and Helena being exclusive may have resurfaced things.”

Harry continues: “It doesn't help when I come and see if you're okay?”

“It doesn’t help in the slightest,” Shakira replies.

Harry assures Shakira: “I know it looks like I've moved on very quickly but I don't want you to ever think that it was one sided, you’ll probably disagree, but I felt it and like I say I haven't processed it and have tried to just get on with things.”

Shakira and Harry discuss their relationship. Picture: ITV

After noticing Harry’s contemplative mood after his conversation with Shakira, Helena seeks some clarity from him on the Terrace.

She asks what’s wrong, to which Harry replies: “I’ve been given some information, just Shakira saying how she actually feels.

“I had a feeling she liked me or whatever, and it’s hard for her to see me and you progressing and I didn’t even think about any of this,” he continues.

“Does that change anything for you?” Helena asks.

Harry talks to Helena about Shakira. Picture: ITV

That afternoon, Yasmin gets a text revealing some news about the night ahead.

It reads: "Girls, get flawless with your very own Glam Squad and Boys get sharp. Tonight the Villa will host a ceremony all about you, it’s time for The Grafties! #BootsBeautySpecialist #NoGraftieNoGlory"

After a professional pampering session, the Islanders step out to the classiest award ceremony of the year while dressed to the nines.

Fans have been voting and the Islanders learn what the categories are, and with them, the nominees.

From ‘Eat, Sleep, Crack on, Repeat’ to ‘Best Double Act,’ the Islanders are shown clips of each other from across the series, including some of Harry's past conversations which are revealed for Helena to see.