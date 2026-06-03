Love Island first look sees Yasmin break down as two Islanders are evicted in brutal twist

Love Island's Yasmin Hadwell found the brutal decision really difficult. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island's teaser clip for tonight's explosive episode sees bombshell Yasmin Hadlow backtrack on her brutal dumping decision.

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A first look at Love Island's explosive new episode has dropped on Instagram, and the teaser clip has shared a sneak peek at tonight's emotional events.

Last night, bombshells Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight were brutally tasked with dumping two Islanders of their choice within 24 hours of entering the villa.

The rules set out by Maya Jama? None, meaning the newcomers could pick any of the OG boys or girls to be evicted from the show for literally any reason they decide is legitimate.

In the social media snippet, posted this afternoon, tense drama builds as the pair's secret mission is exposed to the other cast members.

The bombshells were given a savage secret mission as they entered the villa. Picture: ITV

When Jasmine Müller gets a surprise text, she reads: "Islanders, Yasmin and George entered the villa yesterday. They have been keeping a secret."

A gobsmacked Robyn Langton replies: "What do you mean?," while another girl adds: "Oh god."

The clip cuts to Yasmin and George clutching their drinks up on the terrace as their fellow contestants start to realise what's happening.

"Time is running out," says the professional footballer, while the recruitment consultant vents: "Yeah. I'm starting to panic a little bit now."

Hinting at the person she's chosen to leave first, George insists to a worried Yas: "You are doing the right thing."

"Are you sure?," she questions, while he says: "Yeah."

Two of the OG boys and girls are being dumped during tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, downstairs the original Islanders – Aiden, Lorenzo, Ellie, Lola, Mica, Samraj, Robyn, Sean, Sam, Ope, Angelista and Jasmine – get another text message.

When that ominous phone chime is heard, Yas says: "Oh my god, no, did you hear that?"

Robyn stands up and bellows: "Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately."

Visibly panicking, Yas tells George: "I can't do it."

"You can," he reassures her, before the 23-year-old breaks down in tears as she repeats: "No, I can't do it."

Yas broke down on the terrace before the final decision was revealed. Picture: ITV

All the original Islanders rush to gather around the fire pit as they tensely wait for instructions or a clue as to what happens next.

George then explains to his cast mates: "So yesterday when me and Yas arrived at the villa, we were met by Maya.

"And she informed us we had 24 hours to pick two Islanders to dump for whatever reason.

"So the Islanders we've decided to dump are..."

Watch the Love Island teaser clip below:

The first look for tonight’s Love Island episode

Fans flooded the teaser clip with comments online, begging for their favourites to stay.

"Keep Sam safe, keep Sam safe, keep Sam safe 🙏🙏🙏," wrote one follower.

"I really hope my girls are safe😭 Angelista, Jasmine and Mica," added another.

A third pleaded: "fitzy and lola better be safe im loving their journey so far."

The cast were shocked by the revelation revealed around the fire pit. Picture: ITV

Fans begged to save their favourites from leaving the show first. Picture: ITV

But some had interesting theories about what might happen to the contestants who were evicted – and even teased at a second secret property.

"I bet they don't actually go home and go to a hidden villa," speculated one fan.

While eBay, who are the ITV2 dating show's official sponsors, hinted: "Will they be back in casa?👀?"

Have the Love Island insiders just given away series 13's biggest spoiler yet? Wouldn't that be a juicy twist.