Love Island first look: Yasmin pursues Harry and Harrison dumps one girl

18 June 2025, 14:31

What has shocked Meg and Megan?
What has shocked Meg and Megan? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The arrival of new bombshell Harrison has sent ripples through the villa, prompting the Love Island stars to reassess their relationships, stir the pot — and hatch a few schemes of their own.

In a first look of tonight's episode of Love Island (Wednesday, June 18) more drama unfolds in the villa as Harrison chooses between Toni and Malisha, Yasmin cracks on with Harry and a game of dares leaves the Islanders shocked.

Harrison arrives at villa - and the girls hatch a plan

As the Islanders eagerly await to see which girl Harrison has chosen to bring back from his dates, the girls are already plotting a response to the boys' recent flirtatious behaviour in the receipts challenge. Helena rallies Meg and Megan to play the boys at their own game.

"Even if we don't think he's [Harrison] fit, shall we be like, 'Oh he's a bit of me'?" Helena suggests, prompting Meg to agree: "All this game playing they've been doing."

But it's not just the girls on edge. Dejon, Tommy and Harry are also strategising. Tommy wonders whether Harrison will attempt to split a solid couple. Dejon welcomes the chaos, commenting, "The more he does, the more leeway we've got to cause havoc!" Meanwhile, Harry adds: "If he goes and kisses Helena, I'm flying mate! That'd be so good."

Then, all eyes turn to the entrance as Harrison finally returns to the villa — and he's not alone. But did he choose Malisha or Toni?

Harrison gets to know Shakira
Harrison gets to know Shakira. Picture: ITV

Ben and Shakira clash

Tensions continue to simmer the following day. While Harrison spends time with his date, he also begins scoping out connections with other girls. He pulls Shakira for a private chat by the firepit, where the two find common ground.

"It's been messy," Shakira says: "Everyone's saying they're not closed off, but everyone's acting like they're closed off." Harrison agrees, calling it a relief to hear someone voice the truth.

Later, Ben seeks clarity from Shakira about the conversation, but his insecurities bubble to the surface: "That chat was longer than any chat me and you have ever had...I don’t know how to take that," he tells her. The two fail to resolve their differences, and Shakira makes it clear she's reconsidering their connection.

Meanwhile, up on the terrace, Harry seizes his chance to speak with Yasmin. Their cheeky exchange quickly heats up.

"I don't think it'd suit you being real innocent and sweet," Harry tells her. Yasmin fires back: "I'm not gonna sit here and be like, 'Yeah I'm girl next door' when I'm like the f***ing devil." Harry, unfazed, replies: "I'd like to dance with the devil."

Down in the garden, Helena listens in from afar, muttering to the group: "I knew she fancied him!"

Yasmin cracks on with Harry on the terrace
Yasmin cracks on with Harry on the terrace. Picture: ITV

Drama erupts during beer pong dare night

As the sun sets, the Islanders receive a surprise text inviting them to an eBay pre-loved party — complete with a game of beer pong dares that promises mischief and mayhem.

During Conor's turn, he's tasked with kissing the Islanders who would make up his dream threesome. He selects Emily and Megan.

Yasmin is dared to kiss the Islander she thinks has the nicest lips — and she chooses Dejon. But the drama doesn't end there. Shea, currently coupled with Yasmin, is dared to shake the hand of the Islander he thinks is playing the biggest game. Without hesitation, he picks Yasmin.

"Maybe she put it on me to try and stay in the villa," Shea confesses, questioning her intentions.

Later, Yasmin is handed a juicy decision; kiss any Islander for 30 seconds. Will she choose Shea, Dejon or Harry?

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9:00pm.

