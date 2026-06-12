Love Island first looks reveals the end for two couples following intense fire pit game

Love Island first look reveals high tensions following a fun game of truth and dare. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

A couple call it quits for good, a Love Island triangle gets stronger and a game of truth and dare gets intense in the latest ITV2 spoilers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2026 is a mixed collection of emotions in the latest drop of spoilers from ITV2.

In the first look, we see two couples officially end exploring their connection while a love triangle goes up a notch in levels of intensity. Not only that, but a fun game of truth and dare around the fire pit turns flirty banter into aggy rows.

Firstly, 2026 islanders and viewers will be sad to hear Namibia and Sam are no longer up for exploring their romance after they admit they're both not feeling it.

During the day, she pulls him for a chat and confesses: "I wanted to speak to you. I have enjoyed getting to know you - it has been nice. But I don’t know if it’s there for me. I wanted to let you know. Obviously we said we’d be open and honest with each other."

Love Island's Sam finds himself single once again. Picture: ITV2

Sam agrees and added: "I could tell that is where your head is at."

But there's no heartbreak here as the electrician wastes no time in taking his next crush into the Hideaway.

The second break up of the day in the Love Island villa comes from Ope and Victoria who have clearly smashed their connection in two.

Following a game of truth and dare, they call one another out with Victoria giving a list of red flags towards the man in her couple.

The game creates even more friction with Jasmine as she has to name the islander here for the clout. The couples are then forced to rank themselves in order of strongest to weakest.

The Love Island contestants play a mixed game of truth and dare when gathered around the firepit. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Lorenzo continues to explore his connection with Yasmin. Picture: ITV2

But while there's plenty of fallouts coming in this Love Island episode, there is also a connection that is getting a bit of overtime.

Lorenzo isn't done with Yasmin yet and pulls her for an intimate conversation, leaving Aidan's head in a spin.

Observing with Ope, he airs his concerns and says: "They’re getting along bro. This is hard. I’m hating it. I hate this. Do I make her laugh like that?"

Catch up on all the latest Love Island drama on ITV2 at 9pm.

Read more: