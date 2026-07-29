First Love Island couple to 'split' revealed just days after landing in UK

29 July 2026, 10:24

One Love Island couple's relationship is reportedly on the rocks already.
One Love Island couple's relationship is reportedly on the rocks already. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island 2026 is officially over – and so is one of series 13's sweet relationships, according to this expert.

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Love Island 2026 came to an explosive end earlier this week, sending all this year's starry-eyed couples into the real world to put their relationships to the test.

Forget Casa Amor and brutal villa challenges though, on the outside the Islanders are faced with flirty DMs from fans, glamorous parties and the hard logistics of long-distance relationships.

Each year, a handful surprise us by going the distance, with some even tying the knot and having kids, but most ex-cast members split pretty quickly after landing in the UK.

And it looks as though one of this year's favourite pairings are heading for trouble as new claims have suggested this girl and boy will struggle to make their romance work back home.

Yasmin and Tommy's budding romance is set to crumble, says one astrologer.
Yasmin and Tommy's budding romance is set to crumble, says one astrologer. Picture: ITV

Astrologer and tarot expert Inbaal Honigman told the Daily Star: "The first couple to split will be Yasmin and Tommy, who will find out that their hobbies and pastimes are very different once they're out of the villa."

She believes this seemingly-sweet couple are doomed in the future as they will find it too tricky to adjust to life without being together 24/7.

Away from the cameras and the intensity of the villa, Yasmin and Tommy are bound to have busy showbiz schedules from now on, with podcast recordings, interviews and social media collaborations to juggle.

Add to that time with their family and friends, plus hobbies and social lives to organise, Inbaal isn't convinced it's an easy or sustainable mix for the duo.

The pair appeared to be one of the strongest couples inside the 2026 villa.
The pair appeared to be one of the strongest couples inside the 2026 villa. Picture: ITV

She continued: "Without any passions and interests in common, they'll spend their time initially waiting for each other to finish their activities, then they'll just spend longer and longer apart, and eventually they'll fizzle out, each declaring the other one to be boring."

The astrologer also said that their personalities weren't a good match, which could cause difficulties and clashes within their relationship.

"If one partner is more into the arts, and the other is more into sports, there won't be a happy halfway house for them," she said.

"They needed to be together as means to an end, and they could make a good team, but it's not a romantic match."

Of all the couples from Love Island series 13, we're surprised she's focused on Tommy and Yasmin as their relationship was blossoming as they left the show.

The pair, who appeared to be one of the strongest couples inside the villa, just missed out on the final and placed fourth after they were dumped by Samraj and Mica in a brutal last twist.

The only controversy they've faced so far is when Tommy was accused of having a 'secret girlfriend' on the outside.

When quizzed about this mystery girl, he explained: "I was previously in a relationship with someone but I told her I was doing this and yeah, we left it sweet.

"It was quite recent, but we’d split up maybe a few weeks before."

Tommy confirmed that he never had a 'secret girlfriend' on the outside.
Tommy confirmed that he never had a 'secret girlfriend' on the outside. Picture: ITV

Tommy then told Maya Jama he'd been dating his ex for "just under a year" before he called it quits and signed up for the dating show.

Yasmin didn't seem fazed by the news though, telling Tommy in front of Maya: "To be fair, you did tell me that you came out of a relationship quite quickly before coming in this, so I was aware of that."

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