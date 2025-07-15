Love Island lines up glamorous footballer Catarina Pita to 'cause chaos' as late bombshell

15 July 2025, 13:15

Catarina Pita is rumoured as the latest Love Island bombshell.
By Claire Blackmore

Athlete and model Catarina Pita will reportedly enter the Love Island villa as a late bombshell to 'create maximum drama'.

Love Island producers have reportedly lined up female footballer Catarina Pita as the latest bombshell to enter the villa.

In yet another shock twist in this summer's explosive series, the stunning sports star is set to arrive any day now and has allegedly been handpicked by ITV bosses to create "maximum drama".

According to show insiders, she is preparing to jet out to Mallorca to cause chaos among the couples just as the Islanders recover from a savage dumping, which saw four Islanders axed.

The Portuguese defender, who also works as a part-time model, will no doubt turn the boys' heads when she arrives, if the rumours are true.

The footballer also works as a part-time model.
A source told The Sun: "Cat has been busy in pre-season training but is on ITV2’s list as a late bombshell.

"As always, cast are pulled in to suit storylines to create maximum drama.

"Bosses loved the idea of having a female footballer on the show during the Women’s Euros."

Cat is expected to turn heads in the villa.
It looks like Catarina could give semi-professional footballer Harry Cooksley a run for his money as she has an impressive career already behind her.

The glamorous athlete has played for some huge teams in the women's league and even represented her country, Portugal, in international games.

She was previously snapped up by clubs including West Ham United, Millwall Lionesses, QPR, Leyton Orient, Barking FC, Clube Atlético Ouriense and Porto FC.

Cat is currently signed to Atlético London for next season, which she confirmed on her Instagram page earlier this week.

She's played for clubs including West Ham United, Millwall Lionesses and QPR.
Her rumoured entrance into the Love Island villa comes after a shock dumping on Monday night, which left viewers reeling following a dramatic cliffhanger.

Original Islander Ben and his bombshell partner Andrada were booted off the show when they were voted the least compatible couple by the public.

In a second cruel twist, the villa received a text which tasked the most compatible couple – Shakira and Ty – to eliminate yet another pair.

Her entrance is expected to 'cause chaos'.
Those at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa include Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn, Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon, and Conor Phillips and Emma Munro.

The unlucky duo will be revealed at the start of Tuesday night's episode.

