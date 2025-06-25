Love Island twist as four contestants are dumped

25 June 2025, 14:57 | Updated: 25 June 2025, 15:02

Four contestant have been dumped from Love Island
Four contestant have been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

Love Island fans are set for a shock as four contestants are dumped from the villa following 'The Sleepover'.

Love Island's Helena Ford, Emily Morgan, Dejon Noel Williams and Remell Mullings were stolen away from the villa earlier this week after bombshells Poppy Harrison, Will Means, Giorgio Russo and Caprice Alexandra chose them to join them in a separate villa for a 'sleepover' - leaving their partners questioning everything in the main villa.

Now, it has been reported that as 'The Sleepover' twist comes to an end, another shock will see four contestants dumped from the show - and fans are being warned that it won't be who they expect.

During last night's episode of Love Island (Tuesday, June 24) we saw a teaser clip of Maya Jama entering the other villa, in turn revealing that something big was about to happen.

While it hasn't been confirmed how these four stars will be dumped, fans have speculated that Helena, Emily, Dejon and Remell will have to choose whether to bring a bombshell back to the original villa, or stay coupled up with their original partner.

Bombshells Poppy Harrison, Will Means, Giorgio Russo and Caprice Alexandra have stirred things up
Bombshells Poppy Harrison, Will Means, Giorgio Russo and Caprice Alexandra have stirred things up. Picture: ITV

If this is the case, then the single people left following these decisions could be the ones being dumped from the show - but, like we said, we'll have to wait to find out how it all goes down.

This report comes from The Sun, with a source telling the publication: "Four islanders have gone in one sweep but it won’t necessarily be who fans think. The sleepover Islanders’ return really shakes up the villa dynamic.”

From what we have seen from 'The Sleepover' so far, it looks like Dejon and Remell could have their heads turned by bombshells Poppy and Caprice, who have made their intentions to get to know them very clear.

Meanwhile, Helena has been growing closer to Giorgio, following her heartbreaking split from Harry - who has since moved on with Shakira.

Emily doesn't appear to be thrilled with bombshell Will, admitting to Helena that the meeting has only made her realise how much she likes Conor - who is cracking on with Megan in the main villa while she's away.

Remell has made a connection with Poppy
Remell has made a connection with Poppy. Picture: ITV

During last night's episode, the Love Island stars remaining in the main villa were sent a video from 'The Sleepover', allowing Alima, Meg, Shea and Conor to see what their other-halves were getting up to.

Meg was left in tears after she watched Dejon agree with Caprice that they would be "lit" together, meanwhile, Alima was left equally hurt watching Remell tell Poppy that he "hasn't been occupied" in the villa.

