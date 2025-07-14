Four contestants dumped from Love Island - including two original cast members

14 July 2025, 16:09

Four contestants have been dumped following the public vote
Four contestants have been dumped following the public vote. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The twists on Love Island just keep coming as the latest public vote will see the departure of two couples.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island viewers are set to be rocked by the dumping of four cast members (two couples) as the results of the public vote are unveiled in scenes airing this week.

While we're yet to see the moment the Love Island stars find out who was voted the most and least compatible couples, it has been revealed that the results of this public vote will result in two couples being dumped from the villa.

The identity of these two couples has not been revealed, to keep the mystery alive for viewers, however, it has been reported that two of these four people are original cast members - in other words, on the show from the start.

A source said on the upcoming scenes: “Everyone knows a dumping comes after a public vote but no one expected it to be a double eviction."

The villa is set to be rocked by the dumping of two couples
The villa is set to be rocked by the dumping of two couples. Picture: itv

They added: “The four Islanders have already left the villa but will be much missed by the cast and viewers alike, as they have all been a big part of the drama.Viewers haven’t played it safe with their choices either and have really swung the axe.”

This report comes from The Sun, who appear to have a source behind the scenes of Love Island providing exclusive content.

So, who could be dumped from the villa? Well, the original cast members still on the show are:

Two original Love Island cast members will dumped
Two original Love Island cast members will dumped. Picture: itv

If the two original cast members to be dumped are in a couple, then it could be Harry and Helena or Dejon and Meg. However, if it is two original cast members who have found a connection as the show has progressed, we could be saying goodbye to Tommy and Lucy, Ben and Andrada, Conor and Emma or Shakira and Ty.

The others could also be at risk of being booted off the show, as there is a total of four people departing the villa this week.

Here are all the couples on Love Island at the moment:

  • Harry and Helena
  • Dejon and Meg
  • Tommy and Lucy
  • Ben and Andrada
  • Conor and Emma
  • Shakira and Ty
  • Toni and Cach
  • Yasmin and Jamie
  • Billykiss and Boris
  • Harrison and Lauren

