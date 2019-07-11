Meet Love Island star Francesca Allen's sister Claudia - who's friends with Sam Faiers

New Love Island girl Francesca has a sister! Here's the lowdown...

New Love Island lass Francesca Allen has already made waves since entering the Majorca villa - taking a fancy to latin and ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard, who Maura also has her eye on.

But did you know she has a sister who's linked to the TOWIE lot? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Francesca Allen's sister?

Francesca has an older sister called Claudia.

As well as having an impressive following on Instagram and being related to the Love Island star, Claudia designs her own jewellery and brand, French Fashion House.

Who is Claudia's boyfriend and how does she know Sam Faiers?

Claudia is also going out Sam Faiers' boyfriend Paul's brother - phew!

The girls regularly hang out with the TOWIE crowd, including Georgia Kousoulou, Chloe Ross and Chloe Lewis, and Claudia's even appeared on The Mummy Diaries.

When Sam Faiers went on a trip to Dubai, Claudia joined her and they both enjoyed a sunset camel ride in the desert, along with her boyfriend Tony Knightley.

Claudia first started dating Tony in 2015, but the couple have yet to tie the knot.

She also runs Francesca's boutique Bonnie and Clyde with her, which is located in their hometown in Essex.

