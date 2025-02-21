Are Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman still together? Love Island relationship revealed

21 February 2025, 09:47

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars.
By Claire Blackmore

Love Island All Stars winners Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman fell madly in love on the show, but are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman were crowned the winners of Love Island All Stars after falling head over heels for each other in the villa.

Their sweet love story began when bombshell Casey stole Gabby from her ex-boyfriend Marcel and the two instantly clicked, forming a tight bond that won over the hearts of the viewers.

After the lovebirds touched down on UK soil, fans have been curious to know whether their relationship is still going strong – will they go the distance as they tackle the outside world?

So are Gabby and Casey still together? Here is the latest on their relationship.

Casey O’Gorman chose Gabby Allen as his partner from day one.
Are Love Island All Stars Gabby and Casey still together?

Gabby and Casey decided to close off their relationship in the villa and it seems they have stuck to their word so far.

Arriving at the airport, it was clear the couple were still very much in their honeymoon bubble as fans caught them smooching in arrivals.

Once they had their phones back, the pair posted a joint tribute to both the show and each other Instagram, gushing over their new relationship status.

Next to a string of snaps showing the bronzed twosome out for a romantic dinner, they wrote: "GUESS WHOS BACK 🤪🏝️ Ahhhh I can’t put into words how shocked, happy, grateful & overwhelmed I feel right now!

"We can’t thank you enough for voting for us as your winners, it means the world to us and we’re eternally grateful 🥹 @loveisland

"What an amazing experience and I found what I was looking for @caseyogorman 🥰❤️."

The loved-up couple came top of the public vote.
Days later, Gabby confirmed the two were still an item with another update, confessing to her followers: "I started my day on FaceTime to Casey boy. It wouldn't be normal if we didn't start our day together in some way."

Casey also updated his fans on social media, with an Instagram video of the two all over each other as they greeted fans in the UK.

He wrote: "Can you tell how excited we are to be BACK on home soil?! 🇬🇧😅

"What an unforgettable experience! I’ve been going through all your lovely messages on my journey home, I’m truly humbled & grateful, I wouldn’t change a thing 🥹❤️."

Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman only had eyes for each other.
Gabby also opened up about her new man in an interview following their £50,000 win in South Africa.

Speaking about what first drew her to blue-eyed boy Casey, she told The Mirror: "What's important to me is how he is with other people and the energy he brings to everyone else.

"He's so polite and kind to everybody and everybody sees that. He's hilarious and fun to be around and I don't stop laughing when I'm with him, which is such a good feeling.

"You want to feel excited for the day. Obviously I fancied him anyway. He's a bit of me. So that's a big deal and an important factor. I think he's smart and amazing and such good energy."

Despite their loved-up status, it seems there's one member of the Liverpudlian's family Casey still needs to impress – Gabby's beloved dog Oscar.

She joked: "If Oscar doesn't like Casey, he's got to go!

"I'm so excited to see him. He loves everyone but when you come in through the door, you have to greet him. You have to give him a cuddle and sit with him."

