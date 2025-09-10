Love Island Games season 2 start date, cast and where to watch

10 September 2025, 16:44

Love Island Games 2 is officially returning to our TV screens in September
Love Island Games 2 is officially returning to our TV screens in September. Picture: Peacock

By Zoe Adams

Where can you watch Love Island Games 2025? And who is in the season 2 cast? Here's everything you need to know about your next big reality TV watch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island Games season 2 is the perfect reality TV watch to bridge that gap between the summer and winter All Star series.

With a September 2025 start date, you'll meet contestants from the popular dating show from all over the world including America, France the Netherlands and of course, the UK.

Hosted by presenter Ariana Madix in the exotic location of Fiji, Love Island Games will have all the popular elements from the show including voting for your favourite couples, but will also have that added competitive twist.

So when does Love Island Games 2 start? And who are the contestants for 2025? Here's everything you need to know including what the show is all about and where to watch it.

When does Love Island Games 2025 start?

The perfect addition to your autumn must-watch list is Love Island Games 2 which starts on September 16th.

The new series begins with a two hour opening show and will then bring fresh episodes Thursday-Tuesday.

Who are the Love Island Games cast?

Just like Love Island, the Games will see a lot of familiar faces enter the series throughout. While some names are still to be confirmed, the line up so far includes:

  • Tyrique Hyde, season 10, UK
  • Lucinda Strafford, season 7, UK and season 5, Australia
  • Andrea Carmona, season 6, USA
  • Andreina Santos, season 7, USA
  • Charlie Georgio, season 7, USA
  • Garbi Denteh, season 4, Netherlands
  • Mert Okatan, season 2 and 3, Netherlands
  • Christopher Seeley, season 7, USA
  • Isaiah Campbell, season 4, USA
  • Josh Goldstein, season 3, USA
  • Kay Kay Gray, season 5, USA
  • Kendall Washington, season 6, USA
  • Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, series 1, Malta
  • Solène Favreau, series 2, France
Maura Higgins will be returning as host of Love Island Games: Aftersun
Maura Higgins will be returning as host of Love Island Games: Aftersun. Picture: Getty

Where can you watch Love Island Games 2025 in the UK?

The show will premiere on America's channel Peacock but for those wanting to watch from the UK, the channel is available for Sky TV and NOW TV customers.

Series 1 of Love Island Games is available to watch and catch up on over at ITVX.

How does Love Island Games work?

Just like normal Love Island, the Games version requires you to pick someone you want to couple up with for competitive reasons as well as love. With plenty of flirting, kissing and re-couplings happening along the way, it's an intense competition of love.

Islanders will compete to be the last couple standing to win their share of $100,000 (around £74,000).

Iain Stirling remains as the voice over and Maura Higgins hosts the weekly Love Island Games Aftersun show.

READ MORE:

