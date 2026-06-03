Love Island's George hints at Islander he's going to dump from the villa tonight

3 June 2026, 11:13

George and Yasmin will choose one boy and one girl to dump from Love Island tonight.
George and Yasmin will choose one boy and one girl to dump from Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

George Knight was given the 'secret task' of choosing one boy and one girl to dump from the Love Island villa alongside his partner-in-crime Yasmin Hadlow.

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Love Island newcomer George Knight has hinted at the very first Islander he's going to dump from the villa during tonight's explosive episode.

Last night, as he headed into the luxury pad along with fellow bombshell Yasmin Hadlow, host Maya Jama pulled the pair aside to give them both a 'secret task'.

The 'evil' mission dictated that he and Yas had just 24 hours to choose one boy and one girl to leave the show, despite the fact series 13 had only just kicked off.

She told them they could pick 'any Islander for any reason', but were to keep the whole thing quiet from the rest of the cast once inside the Spanish walls.

This year's first bombshells were immediately given a secret mission.
This year's first bombshells were immediately given a secret mission. Picture: ITV

Now, the professional footballer, 28, has teased who he wants to face the chop so early on in the competition as there's one person in particular that is annoying him already.

Speaking to his partner-in-crime Yasmin, 23, in a sly meeting away from the others, he admitted that musical theatre star Ope Sowande was rubbing him up the wrong way.

"It’s early days but I know that there’s people that are winding me up," George confessed in the clandestine chat.

Yasmin replied: "Oh, winding you up?"

To which he said: "Winding me up might be the wrong words but just that they’re trying too hard."

Yas then asked: "Who?," as George revealed: "It’s got me cringing a little bit, Ope, his energy."

She added: "You’ve gotta remember, it’s still quite early," as he vented: "When I think of something, I just have to say it, I can’t keep it to myself."

The football player confessed who was already 'winding him up'.
The football player confessed who was already 'winding him up'. Picture: ITV

Fans are bracing themselves for a dramatic twist later this evening when Maya will reveal George and Yasmin's underhand assignment to the no-doubt gobsmacked group.

The Instagram teaser for Wednesday night showed shocked faces around the fire pit as the glamorous presenter explained that anyone could be eliminated for any reason.

So whether George is finding someone irritating, or Yasmin wants to steal another girl's man, there's really no rules as to who the bombshells can choose to leave Love Island for good.

They revealed what they were really thinking during a secret chat last night.
They revealed what they were really thinking during a secret chat last night. Picture: ITV

Islanders we think are safe from the cut are Robyn Langton, who's been flirting up a storm with the blonde footie player, and Mica Harris for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Yasmin has been getting on well with property broker Aiden Murphy and has pulled performer Ope for a chat, while also letting businessmen Lorenzo Alessi suck her toe during the gang's first daring game.

ITV viewers will have to tune in tonight to see who the first two dumped Love Island contestants are.

In just a few hours the unlucky duo will be forced to pack their bags and jet back home as their summer of love comes to a brutal end.

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