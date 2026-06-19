Love Island's George Knight allegedly left the villa for an entirely different reason

George Knight's sudden Love Island exit has come under fresh scrutiny. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

The footballer previously said he left the ITV dating show after learning of a family health scare, but a new report claims he was also formally warned by Love Island producers.

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George Knight's sudden Love Island exit has come under fresh scrutiny after new reports claimed the footballer received a formal warning from producers over his alleged use of offensive language in the villa.

ITV previously said he had left the show for "private reasons", while George later explained he returned home after learning of a family health scare.

Days later, the bombshell contestant explained he had chosen to return home after being informed of a serious health issue affecting a close family member.

George Knight pictured with Yasmin Hadlow on season 13 of Love Island. Picture: ITV

However, fresh claims suggest that while the family phone call was true, another reason may have contributed towards his departure too.

According to The Sun, George had allegedly been spoken to by producers after using language described as "unacceptable" while filming.

The publication did not repeat the alleged remark and ITV responded to them and said: "We have a duty of care towards George and as such will not be commenting further."

George himself has yet to respond to the reports.

Responding to George's departure at the time, an ITV spokesperson previously said: "For private reasons George has left the Love Island Villa. We have a duty of care towards George so will not be commenting further."

Love Island’s George Knight explains why he recently quit the villa

Before the latest claims emerged, George had publicly detailed what happened the day he left the villa during an appearance on The Showbiz Fix podcast.

He recalled being unexpectedly called away from filming after being told senior members of the production team wanted to speak to him. George was then informed his parents had contacted producers with important family news.

Describing the situation as deeply personal, he explained that an immediate family member had experienced a health concern.

After speaking with his parents, George said he felt returning home was the only decision he could make.

"They felt they weren't doing their job as parents if they didn't tell me," he explained, adding that hearing the news convinced him it was the right time to leave the show.

Since his departure, George has been doing the press rounds including podcasts, interviews and more. His love interest Robyn and Ope have been dumped from the villa since.

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