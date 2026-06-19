Love Island's George Knight allegedly left the villa for an entirely different reason

19 June 2026, 11:55 | Updated: 19 June 2026, 12:00

George Knight's sudden Love Island exit has come under fresh scrutiny
George Knight's sudden Love Island exit has come under fresh scrutiny. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

The footballer previously said he left the ITV dating show after learning of a family health scare, but a new report claims he was also formally warned by Love Island producers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

George Knight's sudden Love Island exit has come under fresh scrutiny after new reports claimed the footballer received a formal warning from producers over his alleged use of offensive language in the villa.

ITV previously said he had left the show for "private reasons", while George later explained he returned home after learning of a family health scare.

Days later, the bombshell contestant explained he had chosen to return home after being informed of a serious health issue affecting a close family member.

George Knight pictured with Yasmin Hadlow on season 13 of Love Island.
George Knight pictured with Yasmin Hadlow on season 13 of Love Island. Picture: ITV

However, fresh claims suggest that while the family phone call was true, another reason may have contributed towards his departure too.

According to The Sun, George had allegedly been spoken to by producers after using language described as "unacceptable" while filming.

The publication did not repeat the alleged remark and ITV responded to them and said: "We have a duty of care towards George and as such will not be commenting further."

George himself has yet to respond to the reports.

Responding to George's departure at the time, an ITV spokesperson previously said: "For private reasons George has left the Love Island Villa. We have a duty of care towards George so will not be commenting further."

Love Island’s George Knight explains why he recently quit the villa

Before the latest claims emerged, George had publicly detailed what happened the day he left the villa during an appearance on The Showbiz Fix podcast.

He recalled being unexpectedly called away from filming after being told senior members of the production team wanted to speak to him. George was then informed his parents had contacted producers with important family news.

Describing the situation as deeply personal, he explained that an immediate family member had experienced a health concern.

After speaking with his parents, George said he felt returning home was the only decision he could make.

"They felt they weren't doing their job as parents if they didn't tell me," he explained, adding that hearing the news convinced him it was the right time to leave the show.

Since his departure, George has been doing the press rounds including podcasts, interviews and more. His love interest Robyn and Ope have been dumped from the villa since.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island's Wil and Uma have headed to the USA to support his famous brother

Love Island couple Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh take on the USA to support his famous brother
The broadcaster and former Top Gear presenter shares three children, Emily, Finlo and Katya, with his former wife Frances Cain.

Who are Jeremy Clarkson's children? Everything we know about Emily, Finlo and Katya

Jeremy Clarkson's close friend and Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper has shared a reassuring update after the television presenter revealed he is undergoing treatment for aggressive prostate cancer.

Kaleb Cooper breaks silence on 'best mate' Jeremy Clarkson's shock cancer diagnosis

Jeremy Clarkson's partner Lisa Hogan has thanked fans for their support after the television presenter revealed he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa shares new update after star's cancer diagnosis

Jeremy Clarkson revealed he had "aggressive" cancer during an episode of Clarkson's Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he has cancer as Kaleb Cooper breaks down in heartbreaking scenes

Lola calls out Priya for her 'double standards' in tonight's episode.

Love Island first look sees the girls come to blows as shock kiss is exposed

Trending on Heart

The UK braces for another heatwave this June

How long will this UK heatwave last? Met Office reveals latest on amber heat alert

Weather

Harry Styles left fans emotional after performing 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' on Tuesday (June 16)

Watch the beautiful moment Harry Styles honours Liam Payne with emotional cover

Music

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life.

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Fans want to know if Robyn Langton and George Knight are dating outside the Love Island villa.

Love Island's Robyn reunited with George as pair update fans on relationship status

Jasmine Muller's family have waded in on her love life in the villa.

Love Islander Jasmine's sister Bella reveals which villa boy she wants her to date

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages.

Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

Perrie Edwards has married footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a romantic ceremony in Portugal

Perrie Edwards marries Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in gorgeous Portugal wedding

Love Island viewers are in for another dramatic night in the villa, with Tommy finding himself in hot water after his secret kiss with Namibia is revealed.

Love Island first look sees Tommy and Namibia's secret kiss exposed in tense scenes

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have officially revealed the name of their newborn son, and it's one steeped in ancient mythology.

What does Midas mean? Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal baby boy's unusual name

Tina Rad is joining the cast of Love Island series 13 as a bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Tina Rad - age, job, Instagram and why Lola now needs to watch Sean

Halle Brown entered series 13 of Love Island as a bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Halle Brown - age, job, Instagram and really famous parents revealed

Chidi is entering the Love Island series 13 villa as a brand new bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Chidi - age, job, Instagram and type on paper revealed

Finley Maddock is starring in series 13 of Love Island.

Love Island 2026's Finley Maddock - age, job, Instagram and his 'dream girl' revealed

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who left Love Island 2026? Full list of stars dumped from the villa so far

Love Island first look reveals high tensions following a fun game of truth and dare

Love Island first looks reveals the end for two couples following intense fire pit game