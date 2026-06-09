Love Island's George Knight explains emotional reason why he suddenly left the villa

Love Island bombshell George Knight has explained why he quit the show. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The bombshell quit the Love Island 2026 villa just a few days in, but why did George Knight leave so abruptly? Here's everything the star has said about his early exit.

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Love Island's George Knight has explained the real reason why he suddenly left the 2026 villa in a dramatic turn of events last week.

Just as the bombshell was starting to form a romantic connection with Robyn Langton, he disappeared from sight, while his fellow Islanders were told by messenger Lorenzo Alessi he 'wasn't ever coming back'.

Fans were left shellshocked over his abrupt departure just a few days in, and couldn't help but question why he quit the hit series as no explanation was aired during the ITV2 show.

But now the professional footballer, 28, has released an emotional statement on Instagram explaining exactly what called him back to the UK so fast.

George Knight abruptly quit the show just four days into his experience. Picture: ITV

Recording a message for his supporters, he took to social media to address his exit, which happened last Thursday, despite the fact he appeared in episodes up until Sunday night.

George said: "Hello everyone. I just wanted to take a moment and come on and say a massive massive thank you to every single person who has reached out over the past two days wishing me their love, their support and all their well wishes.

"It has been completely overwhelming and I am trying to get back to every message, which is proving pretty much impossible, but thank you so much.

"Moments like this give you a massive point of perspective on the bigger picture, and as fun and as great as my six days in the villa were, it’s obviously important for me to be here with my family."

Love Island’s George Knight explains why he recently quit the villa

George didn't go into detail about why he decided to jet back home to be with his loved ones, but hinted that it was a personal matter which affected his close family members.

He continued: "So thank you so much it’s been completely overwhelming, and a massive thank you to all of ITV’s welfare team and the execs, who have been amazing.

"Hopefully it’s not the last you see of me I’m looking forward to the year ahead. Thanks again guys."

The sports star, who had been flirting with the Scouse DJ and her pal Mica Harris during his time on the show, had previously put out an initial statement following his early exit.

Next to his Love Island headshot, he wrote a few days before publishing the video: "Family comes first, always.

"Leaving the @loveisland Villa was a decision made in order to be with my family.

"Out of respect for them, I’d prefer not to go into any further detail."

The Surrey-based reality star was praised by his sister, Emma, for putting their tight-knit family first as she commented: "Love you George," to which he simply replied with three heart emojis.

Former Love Island contestants also flooded the post with messages of support, reassuring George that he had made the right call.

"Well done bro 👏," wrote 2025 Islander Tommy Bradley, who applauded his difficult decision.

"Nice G," added fellow footballer Harry Cooksley, also from Love Island series 12.

George Knight's sister Emma praised his decision to quit the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/@georgewknight

Well wishes from other followers appeared below too, with one fan writing: "Family first always! ❤️ you can go back on All Stars another time xx."

A second said: "Oh nooo you’re my fav boy in there!! Obvs family come first and hope is all well bless you ❤️."

"Gutted you’ve left but family always comes 1st ❤️ good man x," added a third.

While a fourth chimed in: "Damn u were so entertaining!! Well done 🙂 wishing u and ur fam well."

Watch all the Love Island drama unfold on ITV2 at 9pm.