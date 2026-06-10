Love Island's George Knight shares details of shocking phone call that caused 'whirlwind exit'

Love Island's George Knight has finally revealed details around why he quit the show. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Bombshell George Knight decided to quit Love Island after receiving some sad news from home – here's exactly what his parents said that prompted his early exit.

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Love Island's George Knight has finally shared details of the upsetting phone call he received from his parents just days after he entered the 2026 villa.

Lifting the lid on exactly what caused his 'whirlwind exit' so early into the show, the footballer, 28, initially explained that a family matter needed his attention back home.

At first, he told fans that he wouldn't be revealing the 'private reason' for leaving Mallorca last Thursday, but now the reality star has had a change of heart.

Following a rollercoaster of a week in the UK, he has opened up about what his concerned mum and dad announced over the phone that sent him packing without a second thought.

The bombshell received some bad news in the Love Island villa's beach hut video booth. Picture: ITV

Speaking on The Sun’s Showbiz Fix podcast, he told host Felicity Cross he was called to the Love Island villa's beach hut video booth, which is where the show's producers talk with the cast.

George said: "I was expecting just to receive a usual question, like ask how I’m doing or what’s the plan for the day.

"And they just said that one of the producers on site was going to meet me at the front door and that they had some information for you and the execs wanted to see you.

"And I was thinking, oh God, what could this be about? Once the execs put you in, you don’t see them again, really.

"They said that my parents had been in touch and that they had some news for me and that they were going to give me a call.

"It is all very private. But it was a health concern with a member of the immediate family.

"They said they felt like they weren’t doing their role as a parent if they didn’t let me know.

"And with what was said, I just felt like it was the right thing to come home."

George received a shocking phone call from his family which prompted his exit. Picture: Instagram/@georgewknight

HIs parents felt they wouldn't be 'doing their job' if they didn't inform him of the update. Picture: Instagram/@georgewknight

Questions were put to George asking why he originally signed up to the dating show if he knew one of his close family members was poorly.

But he explained that he had no idea the health problem would escalate so quickly.

He continued: "This was not on my radar to be a concern and definitely not in the next few sort of months. That’s the honest truth.

"I was obviously aware [of the health issue], but it was not something that we needed to concern ourselves about in the eight-week period that I could have been away or even longer than that."

Once he had spoken to his parents about the urgent issue, George confessed that immediately jetting home from the Spanish island was a no-brainer.

"There was no second guessing my decision to leave," he insisted.

"You’ve got to remind yourself that as much as reality TV is fantastic and great, the priority is your family and who’s close to you and has been in your entire life. And that’s why I came to that conclusion."

Love Island’s George Knight explains why he recently quit the villa

George previously addressed his exit with a short video thanking his fans for their support after he disappeared from ITV2 scenes.

The Surrey-based star said: "Hello everyone. I just wanted to take a moment and come on and say a massive massive thank you to every single person who has reached out over the past two days wishing me their love, their support and all their well wishes.

"It has been completely overwhelming and I am trying to get back to every message, which is proving pretty much impossible, but thank you so much.

"Moments like this give you a massive point of perspective on the bigger picture, and as fun and as great as my six days in the villa were, it’s obviously important for me to be here with my family.

"So thank you so much it’s been completely overwhelming, and a massive thank you to all of ITV’s welfare team and the execs, who have been amazing.

"Hopefully it’s not the last you see of me I’m looking forward to the year ahead. Thanks again guys."